11/10/2021 at 23:15 CET

Tickets for the Spain-Georgia match, second in the qualifying window for the 2023 Men’s Basketball World Cup in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia, have been sold out twenty days before being played, on the 29th of this month, at the Olivo Arena in Jaen

The new palace of sports in the Andalusian capital, inaugurated on July 1, will have a capacity of about 5,000 seats of the 6,500 capacity, 80 percent, since lThe facilities closed continue restrictions due to COVID-19.

Ángel Vera, deputy for Culture and Sports, highlighted to journalists the excellent reception when the party’s headquarters was announced and announced that in just 24 hours they were sold 4,000 entries electronically on the website of the Spanish Basketball Federation, with which the Provincial Council collaborates.

“The response is phenomenal and the people of Jaén from all over the province are looking forward to witnessing a match of the Spanish basketball team. The popular prices of 5, 10 and 15 euros have contributed to count more if possible with the support of the fans, “he said. It will be the first time that the Spanish men’s basketball team plays a game in the capital of Jaén.

The rival of Jaén in Spain will be the Georgia team, which together with North Macedonia and Ukraine complete group G of this first qualifying window for the World Cup.

It so happens that Georgia will be one of the first opponents of Spain in EuroBasket 2022, whose group stage the national team will play precisely in Tbilisi, so the match will have an added incentive.

Three days before its presentation in Jaén, the team will play its first match of this qualifying phase, visiting the Macedonians.