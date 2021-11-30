11/30/2021 at 04:49 CET

Tiger Woods admitted that, after his serious car accident last February, You will “never” be the golfer you used to be and he pointed out that he will no longer be able to dedicate himself to professional sports one hundred percent. “I think something realistic for me is to play on the PGA Tour one day, but never full time, never again (…). But I do pick and choose some tournaments a year,” he said this Monday in an interview with the magazine. Golf Digest. “This is how I think I am going to play golf from now on. It is an unfortunate reality, but it is my reality, I understand and accept it,” he added.

Considered one of the best golfers of all time, Woods suffered a car accident on February 23 in Los Angeles (USA) that left important physical consequences, especially in the right leg, from which he is still recovering.

The golfer pointed out that amputation was a possible scenario after his accident. “There was a time when, I wouldn’t say fifty percent, but he was fucking close to there if he was going to walk out of the hospital with just one leg,” he said.

Although he is well known for being a fierce competitor and tremendously ambitious athlete, Woods, 45, seemed at peace with the possibility that he will not be able to return to his best level or play full time. “I don’t have to compete and play against the best players in the world to have a great life,” he said. “After my back surgery in 2017 it was like I had to climb Everest one more time. I had to do it and I did it. This time I don’t think I have the body to climb it anymore and that’s fine. I can participate in golf and, if my leg is good enough, maybe I can play a tournament here or there. But going up the mountain again I don’t think that’s a realistic expectation for me, “he argued.

Woods said that he “continues to make progress” in his rehabilitation although he clarified that it is a “hard” process and that he still has a long way to go. He also stressed that “patience” is the key to a recovery as complex as his. “I know that is easy to say but difficult to do,” he said.