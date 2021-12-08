Tiger Woods will return next week to compete in the PNC Championship, pairing up with his son, a first step towards his reappearance on the circuit ten months after suffering a serious car accident in The Angels.

It will be a smooth comeback for the 45-year-old former world No. 1, who suffered multiple open fractures last February, particularly to his right leg, raising fears even about the end of his career.

Tiger will play this tournament by invitation from December 16 to 19 with his son Charlie, 12 years old, in a 36-hole scramble championship that allows him to get the best ball out of each stroke played by the team.

Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie. I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud. – Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 8, 2021

“Although the year has been long and demanding, I am very excited to end it playing with my son,” tweeted the ‘Tiger‘.

The family tandem ranked 7th out of 20 participants this year, in this tournament reserved for Grand Slam winners, each accompanied by a member of their family.

“I’m still far away” from a possible return to competition on the North American circuit, said Woods, host of the Bahamas Hero World Challenge, which featured 20 world-class golfers: the Norwegian Viktor hovland he was the final champion.

Winner of 15 tournaments of Grand slam, Woods has resumed training but still cannot risk taking a normal swing, at high speed, and wants to avoid at all costs a relapse in full rehabilitation, as he explained to the US channel NBC.

“Playing golf for fun is easy,” Woods said last week, “but playing the circuit and being prepared to play well against the best players on the most demanding courses is really another matter.”

“I’m still far from that. They will have to wait a bit before seeing me again on the circuit with the required level of play,” he concluded in his first public interview, on television, since his accident in February.

Earlier last week, Woods told Golf Digest magazine that he did not see himself returning full time to the PGA Tour from the United States. “I still have a lot of work to do. I am fighting, I am working hard, but I am not yet at the end of my problems,” he confided.

Woods’ return to a field, even for a family tournament, is sure to generate significant movement, as he has 6.5 million Twitter followers and each of his upcoming appearances promises to be widely discussed.

The American Golfer Justin thomas, a resident of Woods in Florida, had recently judged Tiger Woods’ return on the greens likely on a podcast: “I know he will try,” he said. “But,” he added, “I don’t see him playing again if he can’t play well.”

In 2019, after 11 years of major shortages and multiple back and knee surgeries, Woods won his fifth Masters, his 15th Grand Slam tournament, and then equaled the PGA Tour title record of Sam snead (82).