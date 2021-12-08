12/08/2021 at 19:04 CET

Tiger Woods will return to competition for the first time after your serious car accident, and He will do it with his son Charlie Woods. Both will be a couple in the PNC Championship tournament, which will be played from December 18 to 20 next at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.

It will be the first time that we will see Tiger playing competitive golf after the accident he suffered on February 23, which even put him in danger of amputating his right leg after being very battered.

But after months of rehab, Tiger He announced via tweet that he is ready to compete, even if he does it with an electric car and accompanying his son in this unique tournament.

Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie. I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud. – Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 8, 2021

“Although it has been a year with many challenges, I am very happy to be able to close the year competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie & rdquor ;, he said. “I’m going to play as a father and I couldn’t be happier and more proud,” he commented.

The tournament, which is played over 36 holes, is disputed by the winners of Majors and a close family member. In last year’s edition, the Woods finished in seventh place. In fact, it was su last appearance in competition until he suffered the accident.

The tournament has already sold all tickets, before Woods’ intention to participate was known, which will bring world attention to Orlando within a few days to see the former world number one in action again