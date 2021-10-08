(CNN) – When Tiger Woods plays, people watch.

That has been evident this year, when television audiences for major golf championships have increased since Woods returned to the ring, recently with a second-place finish at the US PGA Championship at Bellerive.

Coverage of the final round of the tournament on CBS Sports saw an increase of 73% compared to the version of the event in 2017.

Tiger Woods’ story overshadows Brooks Koepka’s triumph at the US PGA

An average of 8.5 million viewers watched it in the US, up from 4.9 million when Justin Thomas claimed his first major title last year. This is the highest number since 2009, when Tiger Woods was runner-up again.

When the tournament concluded at 7:00 PM ET, viewership numbers peaked at 12.3 million.

While Koepka was winning his second major title of the year, it was the Woods effect that got people watching as the 42-year-old chased a 15th major title and his first since 2008.

Woods has recovered from a number of major back surgeries in recent years. This time he finished two strokes behind Koepka.

“Tiger Woods wins the 2018 PGA Championship with a score of -14,” wrote CBS golf writer Kyle Porter. “Brooks Koepka finishes second at -16,” he continued.

Woods’ return to the major championships has generated a boost in viewership figures throughout the year.

NBC’s coverage of the latest round of The Open in July, where Woods held the lead before finishing three strokes behind the winner, Francesco Molinari, was up 38% compared to last year.

The final round of the night’s rating was the best since 2000, when Woods completed the Grand Slam of his career. It was also the most streamed golf event in history on NBC Sports’ digital platforms.

At the Masters, meanwhile, there was an 18% increase over the previous year on CBS, as Tiger Woods starred in his first major tournament since 2015, finishing tied for 32nd.

