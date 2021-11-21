11/21/2021 at 17:50 CET

Tiger Woods put an end to the rumor mill about his physical condition by posting a video on his social networks where he appreciates him training, a clear sign that the 45-year-old former world number one intends to return to competition

Woods had not made any post on his social networks since the serious traffic accident he suffered in California on February 23, which left him in very bad shape. It was his right leg and it required several interventions.

In the video he is seen looking very good, wearing a protective mesh on his leg. Woods appears in the practice area of ​​the Medalist Golf Club, very close to his home in Florida, and he seems to be practicing all kinds of punches.

Making progress pic.twitter.com/sVQkxEHJmq – Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) November 21, 2021

The former world number is scheduled for a public appearance at the Hero World Challenge, an exhibition tournament in the Bahamas, which he sponsors, scheduled for December 2.

Tiger He wanted to show his fans that the recovery process is very advanced and that he is already thinking about the return. Great news for the golf world as Tiger he continues to be the player with the most interest in tournaments and on television.