12/17/2021 at 11:19 CET

The American Golfer Tiger Woods He will reappear this weekend officially on the pitch, and will do so by invitation with his son Charlie, 12, in the PNC Championship that takes place in Orlando (Florida, USA), ten months after his serious car accident in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old Californian broke bones in his right leg, ankle and foot when he crashed with his vehicle on February 23 in Los Angeles. The vehicle collided with an embankment and rolled down the slope.

After ten months of recovery, and without a date for the return to regular PGA competition, the golfer announced his return with a message on your twitter profile: “Although it has been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it. competing in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie. I’m playing as a dad and I couldn’t be more excited and proud. “

The PNC Championship receives twenty pairs of players made up of at least one professional who must have won a Major Championship or the Players Championship and a relative, who will mostly be parents and children, and will be played in two rounds, Saturday and Sunday. after two days of Pro-Am tournaments.

In addition to Woods, Big names will appear at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando Justin thomas and his father Mike, winners of the tournament last year, or the golfer Nelly korda, a gold medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and his father Petr korda.