Tiger Woods, who has reappeared physically in a 37-minute video interview in Golf Digest and in the tournament preview Hero World Challenge that organizes its foundation in New Providence (Bahamas) As of this Thursday, he left little room for interpretation in regards to the latest attempt by the ‘white shark’ Greg norman of creating a competitive world tour that offers a veritable shower of millions of dollars in fixed starts and prizes for players to compete in team formats.

Tiger has built his career on the PGA Tour and that’s enough for him. “I’ve decided for myself that I’m going to support the PGA Tour. That’s where my legacy lies,” Woods said. “I have been fortunate to have won 82 events on this tour and 15 Grand Slams, and to have been part of the World Golf Championships, at the beginning and end of them,” he added.

Woods has 18 world series titles, which now only have one event on this season’s schedule. “So I owe my loyalty and commitment to the PGA Tour,” Woods said. Tiger stressed that he does not agree with the comparisons of when Arnold palmer and Jack nicklaus they helped lead a separation from the PGA of America in the late 1960s by creating a division for tournament players to better serve their needs. That became what is now the PGA Tour.

He also commended the commissioner of the PGA Tour, Jay Monahan, for having brought the pandemic out of the loop. “I think the circuit is in good hands,” Woods said. “They’re doing fantastically well, and the prize money is going up. But it’s not guaranteed money like most sports. It’s like tennis, you have to go out and compete and earn it.”

Meanwhile, the PGA Tour has yet to grant permits for its members to play in the Saudi International February 3-6. It is part of the Asian Tour, although it is not one of the 10 new events that Norman plans as part of his LIV Golf Investments, which is backed by the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.

The tournament said it had 24 players committed who are members of the PGA Tour, including the defending champion. Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Xander Schauffele. The PGA Tour said that its regulations allow a decision on exemptions to be made up to 30 days before the first day. Schauffele confirmed that he will play, but did not know the status of his permit. He let his management team figure it out. “Me trying to be my own agent or handling matters off the field … I realized that I try to be good at one thing, and I’m good at golf so I left others to take care of the rest of my matters, “said the American.