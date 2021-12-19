Tiger Woods He returned to action this weekend, ten months after his serious traffic accident, and did so with a second place with his 12-year-old son Charlie in the PNC Championship, played since Saturday at The Ritz club -Carlton from Orlando, Florida (United States).

John Daly and his 18-year-old son John II were victorious for the first time in this unofficial tournament, formerly known as the ‘Father / Son Challenge’. They led the final table with 117 total hits (27 under par) and two rounds of 60 and 57.

The Woods signed this Sunday a spectacular round of 57 shots (15 down) with up to 13 birdies – eleven of them consecutive between holes 7 and 17 – and an eagle and without a single failure to total 119 shots since the first day they delivered a card of 62 (-10).

They finished two impacts from the Dalys, who also closed the tournament with a lap of 57, also with thirteen birdies and one eagle and no birdies. Third were Justin Thomas and his father, Mike, with 120 (-24) and two rounds of 60.

Tiger Woods, 45, winner of 15 major tournament titles, fractured the bones in his right leg, ankle and foot when he crashed with his vehicle on February 23 in Los Angeles. The vehicle collided with an embankment and rolled down the slope.

After ten months of recovery, and without a date for the return to regular competition on the PGA Tour, the Californian golfer announced his return with a message on his Twitter profile: “Although it has been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie. I’m playing like a dad and I couldn’t be more excited and proud. “

The PNC Championship receives twenty pairs of players made up of at least one professional who must have won a ‘Major’ or The Players Championship and a relative, who are mostly parents and children, and is played in two rounds, Saturday and Sunday, after two days of Pro-Am tournaments.

Final Classification

1. Team John Daly -27

2 Team Tiger Woods -25

3 Team Justin Thomas -24

Team Stuart Cink -24

5 Team Tom Lehman -21

Team Vijay Singh -21

7 Team Matt Kuchar -20

8. Team Mark O’Meara -19

Team Henrik Stenson -19

10 Team Gary Player -18

Team Rich Beem -18