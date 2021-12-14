12/14/2021 at 06:37 CET

The champions Tigres UANL thrashed America 4-0 on Monday and advanced to the end of the Mexican women’s soccer league in which they will face Monterrey.

Felines they beat the Eagles in the semifinal round with goals from Liliana Mercado, Stephany Mayor and a double from María Sánchez.

In the first leg match, last Friday, America won 2-1, for a total score of 5-2 in favor of Tigres who will seek to spin his third title against Monterrey, his rival in the final.

Las Águilas, directed by the Englishman Craig Harrington, they couldn’t hold out on the feline offense, the best of the regular tournament with 52 points converted into 17 games.

Tigres was launched in search of the goal from the beginning and put the visitor against his area. In the fifth minute, Belén Cruz reached the baseline and hit a cross that Mayor hit hard, but her shot hit the net on the outside.

The local siege was maintained at 24 with a new center that Mayor again finished off, now with his head in front of the goal line, but who was barely deviated from the left post.

The pressure did not stop and at 32 Lizbeth Ovalle received inside the area and shot from the left a ball that deflected the rear to a corner kick.

In the second half the local team kept up the pressure and improved his aim. He opened the scoring at 57 with a free kick at the angle that Mercado, winner of the 2020-2021 Ballon d’Or winner.

The visitor’s resistance doubled; to 63 fell the 2-0 penalty scored by Mayor. Six minutes later Sánchez made it 3-0 on a counterattack which culminated in a left-handed shot.

At 85 Sánchez closed the account with a header to center from a corner kick.

In the other semifinal Monterrey beat Atlas in the second leg 2-1. The visiting team took advantage with a goal from Alison González; the venue turned it around with so many by Christina Burkenroad and Diana Evangelista.

Costa Rican defense Valeria del Campo entered the second half to reinforce the crazy rear.

In the first leg Atlas won 1-0, the total score for the tie was 2-2, but the Rayadas advanced to the final because at the end of the regular tournament they were in better position, second place, their rival finished third.