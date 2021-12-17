

The technology company denied that there was evidence that the social network is a trigger for messages of violence

A video that circulated on the social network TikTok titled ‘December 17 Challenge’ in which it was hinted that schools in the country they had to be attacked, although it was not considered as a “Credible threat”, neither by the FBI nor by local police, it did generate some preventive and alert measures in New York City.

In fact, it was confirmed that parents and representatives of public schools in the Big Apple received a letter, via email, informing that all activities specials after normal school hours would be canceled this Friday.

“There is no immediate concern. However, there has been some activity that we are monitoring on TikTok that is very vague and general in nature, but concerning. Note that there is no direct concern for our schools, but rather the publication of a new challenge on TikTok, ”the communication issued by the New York City Department of Education (DOE) read verbatim.

Meanwhile, Nathaniel Steyr DOE spokesperson said to The newspaper that this unfortunate “trend” became an opportunity to encourage parents about the dark side of social networks and the consequences of being part of these threats.

“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. And every threat to the school community is taken very seriously and immediately shared with the New York City Police Department (NYPD) for investigation. Additional supports are implemented, if necessary, ”Steyr explained.

The Dominican mother Camila Pedroza, 40 and a resident of Washington Heights, commented on the content of the warning issued by the City, reaffirming that the classes were not suspended: “it was only an alert so that we look at what do our children do in these networks. My girl had normal classes. In fact today I had a dance program ”.

Also the Colombian Giselle Parra, 60 and with two grandchildren at a high school in Queens, he says he “hates that children are in these networks all the time.”

“You don’t know what they are seeing. It is violence, sex, pornography, evil. I insist that one must control them. They see everything there ”, he concluded.

The Uniformed before the crossing of rumors that went viral in the school community, stressed that they were aware of the publications on social networks, which circulate on Tik Tok, about possible shootings in schools.

“At this time, we confirm to our public and private sector security members that there is no valid risk to suggest that this threat is specific to any school in New York City”They shared in a statement.

The NYPD reports that in close collaboration with federal and state intelligence and security forces, they routinely follow up on any relevant information.

It was confirmed that “as a precaution” additional officers deployed around the city’s schools.

NYPD reported that they analyze all suspicious messages 24 hours a day. This Friday they sent more items to some schools. (Photo: .) (Archive)

Taking any threat seriously

Faced with the alert calls in most of the country’s school districts, the Chinese company TikTok that offers a social networking service to share short videos, published on its Twitter account that they even handle all the “Rumored threats” with the utmost seriousness.

“We are working with law enforcement agencies to investigate warnings about possible acts of violence in schools, although we have found no evidence that such threats originate from or spread through TikTok “, they pointed out in their official account.

In the last week alone, four schools in New Jersey and Connecticut have been affected by threats on social media, with the result of at least one minor detained.

In some school districts they announced plans to close schools, such as some high schools in northern California, also in Texas and Minnesota, where even final exams were rescheduled for January.

An FBI spokesperson explained to the New York chain CBS News that agency “takes all potential threats seriously. We work regularly with our law enforcement partners to determine the credibility of any threats. As always, we would like to remind the public that if they observe something suspicious, report it immediately “.

Last September, students across the United States were arrested after participating in the trend of the “Tortuous licks”, involving theft or vandalism of school property.

Another list circulating online encouraged students to “hit a staff member,” “tear up school posters,” or “go around the main office,” among other actions, which meant threats that could generate chaos in the schools.

9 incidents with gunmen in schools and 235 reports of threats without firearms in schools across the country, in 2021, according to the Center for Defense and National Security.