If you are one of those who enjoys every recipe you see on TikTok, you’re in luck, and the Chinese company has decided to make those foods that go viral on its platform come true. This is TikTok’s plan for 2022.

TikTok is preparing to launch a new service that will turn your viral food videos into dishes that can be ordered and enjoyed.

For it Chinese app has partnered with Virtual Dining Concepts and Grubhub to launch restaurants next year under the TikTok Kitchen brand throughout the United States.

The restaurant menu will be based on the most popular food posts on TikTok. Do you like that new dish that you saw on a TikTok viral? Well, calm down, you can ask for it to be taken home.

The Chinese company plans to start up some 300 stores that will start delivering dishes in March, and plans to open more than 1,000 restaurants by the end of next year.

The starter menu will include the best viral dishes from TikToksuch as Baked Feta Pasta, which Google reported was the most searched dish of 2021 after it gained immense popularity thanks to TikTok.

Onwards, the menu of the premises will be modified quarterly with the dishes that have begun to go viral. What is unknown is whether TikTok will choose to turn some popular dishes, such as baked feta pasta, into permanent menu offerings.

TikTok has confirmed to TechCrunch that creators will receive credits for dishes within the menu and will appear prominently throughout the partnership.

“Proceeds from TikTok Kitchen sales will go both to supporting the creators who inspired the menu item and to encouraging and helping other creators express themselves on the platform,” TikTok said.

The company clarified, however, that it was more of a campaign to bring TikTok food to fans, and not TikTok’s foray into the restaurant business.

This means that the company likely sees this as a marketing effort, rather than a long-term business. TikTok did not say how long this campaign will last, nor did it provide other details about the ordering process, or how menu items will be selected and updated.