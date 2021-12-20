Related news

TikTok began as a social network full of people dancing, but currently this platform hosts a wide variety of content such as quick and suggestive recipes. After hosting a show to create live broadcasts, TikTok launches food delivery service with viral dishes from your social network, although at the moment they will not be able to be tested in Spain.

Pasta with baked feta cheese, corn ribs and pasta chips, here are some of the mouth-watering recipes that jump from screen to table with the new initiative, TikTok Kitchens. More than 300 stores in the United States They will be part of the network of restaurants that will offer the menu of the Chinese social network.

TikTok has partnered with Virtual Dinning Concepts (VDC), a food delivery service that uses the kitchens of restaurants in the area to distribute the most popular dishes on the web. A way to test what you see on your mobile without having to replicate it at home.

See and try

It is already known that food enters through the eyes first and in the case of TikTok even more in the absence of being able to smell the dish. The application is a great platform to make a recipe like baked feta pasta viral, which is even among the most searched of the year on Google.

@grilledcheesesocial Baked feta pasta viral recipe! Inspired by #uunifeta via @liemessa & @tiiupiret #learnontiktok #foodtiktok #foodie ♬ She Share Story (for Vlog) – 山口 夕 依

This food, along with other equally attractive ones, will be part of that first virtual menu that TikTok launches in the United States to be delivered at home. The dishes will come out of 300 stores that will function as ghost kitchens, although not strictly.

The social network will not hire kitchens created in warehouses and dedicated solely to this purpose. As they have explained, will take advantage of restaurant kitchens and cooks such as Buca di Beppo and Bertucci’s to provide service.

In this way, the initiative aims to benefit both the social network, as well as the restaurants in the area and the creators of viral recipes. Those who manage to viralize their culinary innovations will also receive part of the proceeds for having been a source of inspiration for the menu, although sometimes the authorship of the recipes is doubtful and it is not up to who manages to make the video viral.

Ever-changing menu

The menu will rotate as trends change on TikTok, one day you are at the top and the next day nobody remembers you. The new most popular recipes will be integrated into the menu, replacing others that have lost strength over time.

Elena Saavedra, a TikTok spokesperson, explains to The Verge that “this is a campaign to bring TikTok food to fans, not an adventure in the restaurant business.” Still, the first 300 stores will become 1,000 by the end of 2022, although they do not indicate if this initiative could make the leap to Europe later.

His social, Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC), has already had success with the MrBeast Burger, a selection of burgers created by youtuber MrBeast, who recently managed to create a version of The Squid Game for the Google streaming platform. It sold a million hamburgers in just three months and already has 1,500 kitchens between the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

You may also like…

Follow the topics that interest you