Related news

Internet communication, something that not long ago was seen as the future, has long since become the present. Giants like Facebook are back and are viewed with suspicion by many. Instagram begins to see how the average age of its users grows and begins to see how their desire to increase the use of the application takes a mental toll on many young people.

However, there is a cover that in 2021 has shown that it can cope not with similar applications, such as Instagram itself, but with giants of the past, such as television, and of the present, such as Netflix or YouTube.

Is TikTok, the first great Chinese online service that has made it big on the planet.

What is TikTok

When the ecosystem of applications and services linked to the internet began, each one had its very defined focus. This is no longer the case today, and we go to Facebook to upload photos of a party or to find out. We go to Twitter to find out about the news, but also to see the latest memes.

However, TikTok, which is currently the seventh most used social app in the world, is clear that its focus is entertainment. Of various kinds, but entertainment. No more.

It is not intended to be a gathering place for friends, or a news source, or anything more than a place where you can be distracted, laugh and get excited.

TikTok’s approach is clearly inspired by Vine, an application that offered ultra-short videos that ended up being bought by Twitter. And defenestrated, unfortunately.

But that is the essence, because the origin of TikTok is in Musical.ly, a platform on which to play backs with famous songs, which became quite popular in 2016. In 2018 it became what we know now, although not users liked it at first.

It is currently the only massive alternative to the Meta emporium (Facebook and Instagram, because WhatsApp has a very different approach).

Why it can rival Instagram … and Netflix too

Once we know TikTok we can think that it is a fairly direct alternative to social networks such as Facebook or Twitter and, above all, to Instagram.

In fact, Mark Zuckerberg tried to buy the company when he began to see that it would be a difficult rival, the same as he did with Instagram itself or with WhatsApp. The difference is that ByteDance, the developer of TikTok, did not want to, which started a series of actions by Facebook, before calling itself Meta, to copy the most striking functions of the Chinese social network, in addition to accusing it of being a danger to democracy.

One of the bets of Meta (then Facebook) to TikTok was Reels, which cloned the idea of ​​short videos in large numbers, and buried the idea of ​​Instagram TV, which never had a tour.

But even so, TikTok has managed to position itself above Instagram in something that was not thought possible: rivaling much larger and more established platforms, such as Netflix or YouTube.

This has been feasible thanks to the app can change users’ usage habits, making them more interested in watching hundreds of short videos in a row than a movie or a couple of chapters of a series.

This lack of commitment means that users go to TikTok without feeling that they will spend a fixed time there. It may be 5 minutes, perhaps an hour, but it depends on them, and they do not feel guilty if at the moment they are going to do something else.

On the other hand, going viral is affordable, even being a company, as shown by some cases in Spain. This is especially striking given that this app doesn’t demand the perfection seen on Instagram, which even makes many users feel bad, especially the youngest.

The success of this approach is such that it is currently used longer than YouTube. And that is not going to stop, especially now that it has even begun the expansion to other devices, such as smart TVs, one more sign that TikTok does not want to restrict its use on mobiles.

For now, the main limitation is that its users are very young, not having permeated the middle and third age, as WhatsApp or Facebook did at the time.

A simple and addictive idea that gives you what you want

In essence, TikTok has established itself as a great entertainment platform because its use is simple, it only requires swiping over and over again; It can be used without registration if we don’t want to upload content; there is a lot of content; is free…

But above all gives us what we want.

The recently leaked TikTok algorithm is very basic but effective. It analyzes the videos in which we spend the most time, those that we like or in which we say, and it gives us more content related to that. Easy and simple

It is true that from time to time it presents us with a different video to see if we are interested in another category, but if we discard it, it learns and does not show it again, trying to always increase the time within the application.

We do not know how the platform will evolve in the coming years, but it already appears in major sports competitions and in TV advertisements and it would not be surprising if it becomes a global platform, beyond age or borders, such as WhatsApp has done it.

It would be the first Chinese software platform to achieve that. And it would be possible, given that in 2021 it has managed to surpass Google as the most visited web domain on the planet.

Follow the topics that interest you