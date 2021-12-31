

The young man was the most surprised by the result of his joke.

Photo: TikTok @soyariel / Courtesy

A young tiktoker took advantage of the April Fools’ Day to play a prank on her boss, but it was very expensive since after “announcing his resignation”, his superior took him at his word and fired the subject. He shared his story on his TikTok account.

And is that ArielAs the young tiktoker identifies himself, he did not want to miss the opportunity to play a joke on his boss Fernanda, on December 28, the day that is celebrated on April Fools’ Day, where jokes are usually made.

“Resignation” on April Fools’ Day

“I just want to tell you that, because Friday is my last day of work with you. On Friday I submitted my resignation ”, Ariel told her boss, through a group chat on WhatsApp.

The young man never thought that making such a joke would really put him out of work.

But to Fernanda, Ariel’s boss did not take it that way and told her that they were in a company and that such situations were not tolerated, Ariel said on her TikTok account, where she told her story.

Since he was surprised when His boss responded to his request and left him out of the company.

Ariel shared her story on her TikTok account, where she shows her surprised face at the response she received from her boss.

His boss didn’t take it as a joke

“How sad. Ariel, we are a serious company. So don’t worry, it is the same on Friday, I’ll wait for you to sign the papers ”, her boss replied, as the young tiktoker said.

Words that Ariel could not understand, because she wanted to clarify that it was only a joke because it is April Fools’ Day, where this type of thing is usually done.

The young man indicates that his other colleagues also made jokes to the boss, but that there were no consequences, such as the one that was his turn.

In the comments, some users indicate that such jokes are not made in executive chat and that friendship and trust with bosses should not be abused either.

