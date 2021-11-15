Daniella Rodrice “that girl” is the tiktoker of the moment | Instagram

Surely if you are a fan of Tiktok You will have come across some entertaining videos of a tiktoker that does nothing but make laughs and feel identified with each of her occurrences, Daniella rodrice it has won the hearts and admiration of millions on the app.

In addition to Tiktok, this beauty has a YouTube channel, little by little she has become a famous youtuber like Kimberly Loaiza where she shares entertaining videos with interesting content that you should certainly not miss.

Through his videos, he sometimes takes some extracts and turns them into Tiktoks, his witticisms and peculiar way of speaking is what has conquered millions of Internet users.

However, you may be wondering who Daniella Rodrice is, this young woman who has quickly become a phenomenon on social networks with her catchy phrases such as:

That girl I would like, but could not Eale Spectacular sister

Among these other phrases that she begins to share whenever she reacts to certain Tiktok videos where she is tagged, are the ones that made her become so popular.

Daniella Rodrice, the tiktoker who conquers with her videos | Instagram danielarodrice

Like Kimberly loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja, this beauty is originally from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico, hence some phrases like “Eale” that he has shared in his networks, however he is currently living in the United States.

Just a few days ago she had the opportunity to be present at the KL FEST of La Lindura Mayor, she herself shared some photos on her Instagram account where she has more than 2,300,000 followers so far.

On her YouTube channel we can see her sharing entertaining cooking content, showing hauls of outfits that she buys in different stores or simply doing some activity that she knows will entertain her fans.

To this day Daniella has more than a million subscribers to her channel, a figure that has undoubtedly been increasing a lot thanks to her videos that have become extremely popular and even her phrases are already so well known that everyone replicates them.

Am I the only person who wants to bump into Daniella on the street and yell at her EALE? Because that’s my dream, “commented one fan.

And it is that his charismatic way of speaking and expressing himself makes whoever is watching just one of his videos want to look a little more, despite the fact that in many of his videos he says quite a few occurrences, he also talks about sensitive topics that for some are taboo subjects .

Thanks to his light way of seeing things and life, he projects his energy towards others, for his fans he is an angel who came to save them when they were most depressed, as they themselves have commented on in some of their videos on YouTube.

Who is Daniella Rodrice?

The youtuber and Tiktoker was born on April 1, 1997 in the beautiful port of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico, she is currently 24 years old, she is in a loving relationship with her “Suggar” as she refers to her boyfriend, however so far he has not shown his face.

Because she became a YouTube sensation, she decided to open her Tiktok account in March 2020.

Daniella rodrice He began to share videos on his social networks in 2017, the year he shared his first video on his YouTube channel, today he has 105 videos in total.

His first video shared precisely on August 30, 2017, was where he shared 15 things you did not know about Daniella Rodrice.

In a short time he managed to exceed 397 thousand subscribers on his channel since September, now in November he already has 1.79 million subscribers, there is no doubt that his popularity began to grow like foam immediately.

Something that has characterized the youtuber is that she does not hide the aesthetic arrangements to which she has been subjected, when something new comes to be done she always shares it with her fans.

Rodrice is a vegetarian and loves to make drastic changes to her hair, on more than one occasion she has cut it and painted it in different colors, however she commented on this in her first video and recently she was eating banderillas made by herself with sausages, maybe she changed her hair. seem.