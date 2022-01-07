Tilda Swinton is, perhaps, the queen of independent cinema. However, over the years, her face has become quite popular. And it is that androgynous aspect that identifies her so much makes her unforgettable. But if we talk about her acting career, we can assure that she has stepped on all kinds of productions, from the most ambitious ones belonging to huge franchises, to small stories with remarkable depth.

Derek Jarman was practically her father on the screen, who directed her during her film debut in Caravaggio – 78%. The year 2005 was the time when the actress became even more popular thanks to The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe – 76%, where she played Jadis, the White Witch, as well as her time in Constantine – 46% where she was the materialized and asexual version of the Archangel Gabriel.

Since then she has become one of the most recognized and acclaimed actresses, and as she continued her time through blockbusters (including her time in the MCU with Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%), has not cast aside the smallest and most unforgettable tapes like Only Lovers Survive – 86%. With this remarkable film career, anyone would think that he has the life of his dreams, but this is exactly how he dreamed it as a young man.

During a chat with The Guardian, which was more like a meeting between old friends than a formal chat, the winner of the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2008 for her role in Michael clayton, spoke about his true longing that he did not have any kind of closeness to film or acting. In fact, her true intention in the world of work was to become a poet, something that she put aside, although suddenly she continues to write for herself.

When I was a child, my ambition was always to have a house by the sea, an orchard, children, some dogs and many friends. I wanted to work with friends. No matter what, it could be a wool shop. Those were my ambitions and they still are, and I just want all of that to continue.

Being an actress was actually something that happened by chance, and she was always intimidated by not being, at least at the time, someone professionally trained. Despite being world renowned, Swinton has fulfilled part of her original dream, having five springer spaniels and living in Scotland with the opportunity to visit Loch Ness as many times as she wants. Even during this talk he confessed that he has already thought about stopping acting.

I have a feeling that I have to stop acting and then I’ll write again. I always wanted to stop.

Finally, Tilda spoke of the plans she still has for the future, such as studying palliative care to support the elderly, but she would always have a connection with the film industry because, even though she wants to stop acting, she plans to continue producing. On the other hand, she said she felt a bit embarrassed by the consequences that COVID-19 has left her, as she says that it significantly affected her memory, which has made it difficult for her to return to the film sets.

