Among Tim Burton’s filmography are several classics. However, there are also many others that never came to fruition and a few others that often go unnoticed. Now it is revealed that one belonging to the former is an adaptation of Dinosaurs Attack, a card game that, like Martians on the Attack! – 52%, it’s a black comedy with those creatures devouring humans.

Do not miss: Tim Burton and his frustrated projects that we would have liked to see

In an interview with Inverse, the screenwriter Jonathan Gems explained that originally the movie Martians Attack was going to be about Dinosaurs attack. The film was to be inspired by the disaster genre and he and Tim Burton They were already preparing to start the project when they learned that Steven Spielberg was planning a sequel to Jurassic Park – 93%, which ultimately made them decide on the aliens:

I was working with Tim Burton on something else. It was his birthday and he was looking for a gift for him. It was difficult to give him something because he has it all. It was in a gift shop and on the shelf were two sets of cards, one from Mars attacks and one from Dinosaurs attack. They had fantastic illustrations of those atrocities. Originally, we were going to do Dinosaurs attack, but we found out that Steven Spielberg was going to do a Jurassic Park sequel and that the dinosaurs were going to attack Los Angeles.

In case you don’t remember, Martians to attack is a satire on the United States that puts aliens to eliminate us. The premise is the same for the no longer made dinosaur movie, but at the time with the giant reptiles. The film was not well received by critics and did not gross enough at the box office, although some fans fondly remember it for its wild sense of humor.

As we now know, things with Spielberg’s Jurassic saga didn’t turn out quite right, as the sequels failed to catch audiences like the original. So much so, that it would be until 2014 that Jurassic World – 71% would surprise again. In Burton’s case, the failure of his film did little to slow down his career, as to date he remains a darling of the studios and the public, particularly for the eccentric and gloomy of his characters and stories.

We recommend: Tim Burton: his best films according to critics

That doesn’t make it any less interesting to imagine what an attack by a group of dinosaurs would look like from Burton’s vision. While comedy has not necessarily been something in which his career has excelled, it would have been interesting to see how he would have solved the special effects of that task or perhaps it was the pressure that they were as neat as Spielberg’s film that made him dismiss the story.

Either way, it didn’t hurt much to abandon the project to Burton. The director is still working and is currently developing his series on Merlina, by Los Locos Addams, for Netflix. The show will have supernatural overtones and is in pre-production, it is expected that it can soon begin filming and that it will be at the end of 2022 that we can see it on the platform in the best of cases.

Continue reading: Movies based on toys

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');