Key facts:

Elon Musk is the richest man in the history of the world, according to Time magazine.

One of its most successful companies is Tesla, an electric car maker that now accepts DOGE.

Like every December, Time magazine published who is the most outstanding person of the year and the winner of 2021 was one of the people who just this year has had a great influence on the bitcoin and cryptocurrency ecosystem. This is Elon Musk, a billionaire businessman who has earned the love and hate of the cryptocurrency community.

Time presents Elon Musk as the richest man in the world who is homeless. Despite being the most millionaire citizen in history with a net worth of 250 billion dollars, the businessman lives in a humble 35 m2 prefabricated property to keep in touch with society and not lose control over money.

For Musk, his vast fortune is a mere side effect of his ability not only to see, but to do things that others cannot, in scenarios where the stakes are existential. Time, an American general information magazine founded in 1923.

His disruptive mind is also transferred to his professional field. Motivated by innovation in technology, he created and runs Tesla, an electric car company that accounts for two-thirds of the world market. Likewise, SpaceX was born from his ingenuity, being one of the first companies to provide space transportation products and services to the public.

His devotion to technology is also on display in his relationship with investing in cryptocurrencies. In addition to having reported that Tesla stores part of its funds in bitcoin, Elon Musk has also driven its price rise or fall with his comments, which has put him at the center of the news throughout the year.

Elon Musk is an influential enthusiast of the cryptocurrency ecosystem

Time magazine stated that Elon Musk “flicks the stock market up or down with a flick of his finger.”. This was evidenced when he encouraged the rise in the price of bitcoin at the beginning of the year by motivating his investment through Twitter and later influenced its fall. Precisely the last thing happened when he suspended the sale of Tesla cars with bitcoin under an argument that continues to shake the ecosystem.

Elon Musk often uploads funny tweets that refer to the dogecoin memecoin. Source: Twitter.

The businessman said that, although he maintains his support for the cryptocurrency, he will not allow its use as a form of payment in Tesla until bitcoin mining fails to reduce its energy consumption. This generated controversy in the community, which, supported by different studies, found that the activity represents a small energy expenditure of less than 0.1% globally.

Elon Musk’s impact on the market has been more marked in the fluctuation of the price of dogecoin (DOGE), a cryptocurrency that symbolizes a dog’s meme. As Time magazine put it, “an army of devotees depends on their every word,” referring to the followers of this memecoin.

On several occasions, only a tweet from the businessman was enough to refer to the dog that identifies the currency to motivate its purchase and thus generate a rebound effect increasing its value.

Unlike bitcoin, dogecoin is a meme cryptocurrency that, although its image and name became very popular in 2021, does not have large investors and is worth less than a dollar. Therefore, it is enough for several people to agree to buy to generate an increase in price, something that Elon Musk enhances with his tweets.

Today Elon Musk has reaffirmed his interest in dogecoin by announcing that Tesla will accept payments with the cryptocurrency, although he warns that he will be evaluating the initiative. The company has also reported that it has not sold any of its bitcoins. According to the CriptoNoticias calculator, at this moment one BTC is trading at $ 47,214.