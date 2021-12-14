Updated on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 – 08:52

They highlight their role in the takeoff of a spacecraft with four civilians on board, which was the first trip of its kind into space.

Tesla founder Elon Musk.Patrick PleulReutersSpaceX The ‘Crew Dragon’ takes off with the first flight manned only by space tourists “like you and me” Future Astronauts or passengers? The space flights of millionaires Bezos and Branson reopen the debate

The American magazine ‘Time’ has named Elon Musk, founder of the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla and now also a space entrepreneur, as the “personality of the year”, highlighting the space takeoff that he starred in this 2021 of this technology mogul.

“Personality of the Year is someone influential, and few individuals are more influential than @elonmusk on Earth, and potentially beyond Earth as well,” noted ‘Time’ editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal, announcing the winner at your Twitter network account.

The 50-year-old Musk, born in South Africa, has this year surpassed his rival in the space race Jeff bezos, the founding tycoon of Amazon, to become the richest person in the world.

In October, the valuation of his electric car company surpassed $ 1 trillion, and for the whole of this year his company Spacex it has teamed up with the US space agency, NASA, to launch various missions.

The cover of ‘Time’ magazine.Mark Mahaney

Musk has been a ubiquitous figure in American culture for the past several years. Accumulate 66 million followers on Twitter and was the guest host of the famous comedy show ‘Saturday Night Live’ last May.

He speaks ambitiously about his interest in colonizing Mars and plans orbital flights for next year as part of SpaceX’s plan to make the American return to the Moon possible.

In addition, he is known for influencing the movements of the markets and the value of cryptocurrencies with just one tweet. But, in any case, its main socio-economic influence for now is with its innovative electric vehicles.

“Our intention with Tesla has always been to serve as an example for the automotive industry, hoping that they will also make electric cars so that we can accelerate the transition to sustainable energy,” Musk said in an interview released alongside the person of the year announcement.

However, outer space is still one of his greatest ambitions. “His goal is to make humanity a multiplanetary species,” said ‘Time’ collaborator Jeffrey Kluger in a video.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more