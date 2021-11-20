TIME magazine partners with cryptocurrency investment firm Galaxy Digital to educate readers about the Metaverse. In fact, Ethereum will appear on your balance sheet.

“Galaxy Digital will use their experience to help the magazine cover the Metaverse space”.

Specifically, in association with Galaxy Digital, TIME magazine will launch a list of the 100 best companies in the Metaverse. And, it is intended to help your readers understand everything about the digital universe.

In any case, Keith A. Grossman, President of TIME said: “As we think about our own evolution in the Metaverse over time, especially when we think about our centenary in 2023. Our goal will be to offer experiences that meet expectations within ecosystems, rather than simply replicating what people do. They already know it in the physical world.

To better understand, Metaverse is a term used to refer to new virtual worlds. It is a network of virtual environments in which many people can interact with each other and with digital objects while operating virtual representations.

As a curious fact, the association with TIME magazine was financed with Ethereum (ETH). Which makes it the first major media organization to do so.

TIME magazine announces that it will keep Ethereum on its balance sheet

After announcing in April the adoption of payments with cryptocurrencies for its digital subscribers, and after closing a deal in Bitcoin, TIME Magazine will begin to keep Ethereum on its balance sheet.

Notably, according to a press release, Galaxy Digital’s entertainment division, Galaxy Interactive, signed a content sponsorship deal with TIME magazine.

Finally, @TIME agreed to be paid in #ETH as this partnership is designed to educate the next generation on the rapidly expanding #metaverse & it was important to everyone involved that we establish the #GLXYxTIME in a manner that supports our ecosystem -💜🛸 👾 – Galaxy Digital (@GalaxyDigitalHQ) November 18, 2021

Ultimately, Ethereum (ETH) will soon appear on TIME magazine’s balance sheet as part of the partnership with Galaxy Digital. By the way, the association aims to educate its readers about the Metaverse through a weekly newsletter “Into The Metaverse”.

Likewise, as part of the agreement with Galaxy Digital, the publication will expand educational resources on the Metaverse. On a “TIME for Learning” website, which will be launched in December.

In support of the Metaverse

In this regard, Mike Novogratz, CEO and founder of Galaxy Digital, said: “We look forward to partnering with TIME, an iconic brand that drives innovation, as we seek to bring readers, creators and the curious to the Metaverse. And demystify the tremendous transformation that is happening inside.

“Over the next decade, the Metaverse will become an increasingly important part of the world economy. Our physical and digital realities are already becoming difficult to distinguish.

Similarly, Sam Englebardt, partner at Galaxy Interactive, said: “Our first goal is to create a shared lexicon and understanding of the idea. And the opportunities that are emerging as we become an increasingly digital species and continue our ongoing journey from the physical to the virtual world.

In closing, TIME magazine reporter Andrew Chow said: “The noise around the term Metaverse is loud and constant enough to make it almost meaningless. But the money and effort that goes into space is undeniable and will likely have a huge impact for decades to come. “

The noise around the term “metaverse” is loud and constant enough to render it almost meaningless. But the money and effort being poured the space are undeniable and will likely have a huge impact for decades to come. – Andrew Chow (@andrewrchow) November 18, 2021

I close with this phrase from Aristotle: «The wise man does not say everything he thinks. But if he thinks everything he says ».

