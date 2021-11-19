From September 7, 2013 until this Saturday, 2,996 days passed. But the account will be finished because boxing is back at Luna Park. The Temple will reopen its doors and 6,000 fans will rave in the ring through which the world champions Carlos Monzón, Horacio Accavallo, Víctor Emilio Galíndez, Nicolino Locche, Jorge Castro and Omar Narváez passed, among others. The evening organized by OR Promotions (Osvaldo Rivero) will begin at 22 and will be televised by TyC Sports.

The main show will star Marcela Acuñto (50-7-2, 20 KO) and Deborah Dionicius (31-3, 6 KOs) for the WBO interim featherweight title near midnight. The winner will most likely face the owner of the category, Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano (41-1-1, 30 KO).

“I really did not expect this, it was a great surprise and pride that I was given the opportunity to be the main fight. There is a show guaranteed by the styles we have. We must not disappoint, it is the fundamental thing“Acknowledged La Tigresa, which weighed 55,700, 300 grams more than its rival. La Gurisa, who just starred in the previous evening at Luna Park (she beat Olga Julio unanimously), was very excited to be champion again. “I dreamed a lot for the opportunity to fight for a world title, I am very happy and grateful. I have a lot of respect and admiration for La Tigresa, but all that will disappear when we get into the ring ”, he acknowledged.

All set between the Tigress and the Gurisa!

The stadium’s reopening night, which had its first evening in 1932, will also feature two more title fights. Braian Suárez (15-0, 14 KO) will face Colombian Juan Boada (11-2, 5 KO) for the WBO Latin middleweight title, while Kevin Muñoz (12-0, 5 KO) will meet Ángel Aquino ( 8-4-1, KO) by the South American super fly. In total there will be eight fights in Av. Corrientes and Bouchard.

La Tigresa Acuña leads a night of eight fights.

The fourth reopening of the Temple (to that of 1932 were added those of 1989 and 2002) will not be fleetingInstead, the organizing company signed a contract for several seasons and promised that in 2022 there will be about 10 important nights.

Luna Park is back and the lights of the most important ring in our country, baptized as the Madison Square Garden porteño, they will turn on to never turn off again.

