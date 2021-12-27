

Trucks from various companies were installed around Times Square for the live broadcast of the show.

The tourist sector of the popular Times Square is preparing, as is tradition, to welcome the new year, which this time will be “decaffeinated” by the strict rules that have been imposed by the rebound of the coronavirus and that will limit the event to only 15,000 people in the place.

Just days to receive 2022, the Times Square Alliance, which centralizes this business and theater sector and organizes this celebration, puts the final touches on the famous crystal ball that descends every year to mark the start of a new year in the Big Apple.

The public and the New York press today witnessed a group of workers installing some of the glass triangles, which vary in size from the 2,668 that make up the 12,000 pound sphere and illuminated by 32,256 red, blue, green and white led bulbs that they form a palette of thousands of shades and weigh 5,386 kilograms.

At 11:59 p.m., the sphere will begin to descend, as it has done since it debuted in 1907, with the public counting and the millions of people from different countries follow this celebration in New York.

Trucks various companies have already settled around Times Square for the live broadcast of the showwhile hundreds of people, many of them tourists, paced like ants, taking photos or stopping to look at the giant advertising screens, under police surveillance.

However, from different countries, cultures or languages, the public shared the same emotion, which they did not hide, when walking calmly, accompanied by their family or alone, through the sector where the police security fences have already begun to be installed. .

“People have come from all over the world, but less than in other years because of the covid,” commented a Times Square worker, who for ten years has distributed information about tourist buses while around him the “Hulk”, “Minnie Mouse ”and other famous Times Square characters – joined by Santa Claus, took photos with visitors.

As every year, visitors to Times Square stopped to write what they expected of the new year, papers that will later come down like confetti to close the celebration in Times Square and that mostly wanted health, money and love for 2022.

“Find my partner for life”, “Health for all my family”, “Health and love”, “Do what makes me happy”, “Love me again”, “Stay with my partner”, “Open doors to my dreams ”and even“ a Golden Retriever ”have been on the wish list of the public who visit the booth, about a thousand a day, since it began on December 1.

Some who were visiting New York for the first time assured that it is “exciting” to walk through Times Square and receive 2022 In this city.

This celebration dates back to 1904, when the then editor of The New York Times newspaper, Adolph Ochs, wanted to organize a fireworks display on the roof of the newspaper on New Year’s Eve to mark the move of the medium to its new offices, planned for a day after.

However, it was not until three years later that the mythical ball made its appearance, which then weighed 317 kilograms, had a diameter of one and a half meters and had a hundred white bulbs attached.

Since then, it has been molded over the years with different materials and lighting, until it reached its current appearance in 2007.

