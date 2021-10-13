10/13/2021 at 7:12 PM CEST

The 2021 Ciutat de Barcelona International Table Tennis Trophy does not stop generating news of impact. If a few days ago we announced that the tournament that will take place on Saturday October 23 at the La Salle Bonanova sports center will be historic because it is the first in which two players participate, the Olympians Galia Dvorak and Maria Xiao, today announced another flag news .

The German Timo Boll, who has been number 1 in the world on several occasions throughout his sporting career, will replace the injured Dimitri Ovtcharov. The select list of eight participants of the TICB 2021 will be headed by none other than Timo Boll, after the German player has confirmed in the last hours to the direction of the tournament organized by the Catalan Federation of Table Tennis (FCTT) his presence on the day 23 at La Salle. In this way, Boll will return to play in Barcelona after last playing fourteen years ago at the 2007 World Cup..

The impressive record of titles and medals accumulated by Timo Boll in all the major international competitions make the extraordinary German player an active legend of European and world table tennis. Without going any further, in this 2021 in which Boll has turned 40 years old, he has enlarged it with two new successes of the first order.

The month of June in Warsaw He was proclaimed absolute European Champion for the eighth time, this time beating Dimitrij Ovtcharov in a fully German final. And a month later in Tokyo he hung around his neck his fourth Olympic medal, the silver of the team event in front of the German team. They were the fourth consecutive Olympic Games in which Boll, who has six appearances in Olympic events since his debut in Sydney 2000, took the podium with the German team, after having been silver in Beijing 2008 and bronze in London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016, where he was none other than the standard-bearer of Germany.