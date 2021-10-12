Timothée Chalamet introduces himself as the new Willy Wonka | Instagram

Timothée Chalamet’s first look was recently given in the prequel to Willy Wonka and it has caused a great sensation among his followers, since it seems that the role is made for him and we will also let you know all the details of the next film.

The actor who is now on the bill with Dune gets into the skin of the mythical character that Johnny Depp and Gene Wilder played before him.

That’s right, actor Timothée Chalamet has undoubtedly managed to win the golden ticket in the Hollywood industry.

His work on Call Me By Your Name, Little Women and, most recently, Dune, have placed him in a privileged position.

His future plans are no less ambitious and the actor has surprised everyone by posting an image of one of his most anticipated projects: Wonka, the prequel to Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Clad in his traditional Victorian hat and clothes, there is no doubt that Chalamet has managed to get into the shoes of the famous character.

The suspense is t3rr1ble, I hope it lasts … “, the actor wrote in the Instagram publication where he appears characterized.

While in a second photograph you can see a detail of one of his essential accessories: the cane.

It should be noted that Timothée Chalamet is the last actor to bring the chocolatier to life, because before him, Gene Wilder played him in 1971 under the direction of Mel Stuart.

Decades later, actor-director Johnny Depp donned his hat for the Tim Burton version.

So now it is the turn of a much younger actor, through whom we will meet a never seen face of Willy Wonka: his origins.

Paddington director Paul King and its sequel takes the helm to bring the character of the Roald Dahl classic back to the card.

Unfortunately, not many details are known about it, however, it will explore the character’s life before his famous chocolate and candy factory opened.

We know some aspects of his childhood, such as the cruel treatment of his father and his absolute prohibition on sugar, but now we will know what he did during his youth, before becoming a successful businessman.

In addition to Chalamet, the cast includes Keegan Michael-Key, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, and Olivia Colman.

If you are a fan of Wonka’s songs, you will like to know that the film will keep the spirit and include several musical numbers, but what we do not know yet is what the appearance of the Oompa-loompa will be like.

So we will still have to wait a bit to see the interpretation of Chalamet and the rest of the companions, since its premiere is scheduled for the month of -March 2023.

At the moment, production is still under development and we all hope that there will not be any significant delays.