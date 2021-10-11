Many months have passed since Armie Hammer was charged with sexual assault and cannibalism, putting a definitive halt on his career. Until a few years ago, the actor was seen as one of the great promises of Hollywood and it was expected that his work in films such as Rebeca – 64% and El Agent de CIPOL – 67% would serve to consolidate his figure within the industry. Of course, of all his roles perhaps the most popular is that of Oliver in Call Me For Your Name – 97%, directed by Luca Guadagnino and where he shares credits with Timothée Chalamet. Both interpreters became very popular and loved thanks to this story, which also made them start a strong friendship.

It was not uncommon for them to talk about each other in interviews, or for Hammer to comment on Chalamet’s photos, but after the accusations were made against him, many expected the protagonist of Duna – 80% to speak about it. Although technically it is not his place and he has nothing to do with the matter on a legal or moral level, his followers believed that the young actor would have something to say about his friend. Instead, shortly after the scandal, Guadagnino and Chalamet’s plans to do a cannibalism story were revealed, which was seen as a somewhat cynical response to the whole affair.

Some don’t give up hope of seeing a sequel to Call me by your name, but that’s unlikely considering the current context. What’s more, Timothée Chalamet He is one of the most sought after and famous actors of the moment, so he would not put his reputation at risk by participating in a project with a possible sexual offender, even if he does not speak openly about this to date. It is not the first time that the controversy reaches its trajectory, because years ago he decided to publicly apologize for starring in a film by Woody Allen, a director who has been in the spotlight for years for an alleged sexual attack against his daughter.

In a recent interview for Time magazine (via IndieWire) the actor was questioned about his position on the accusations against Hammer, to which he replied:

I totally understand that you ask me that, but it is a question that deserves a long conversation, and I do not want to give you a partial answer.

In this way, Chalamet got rid of the commitment to talk about the matter in this interview that spanned from its beginnings to his next film, Dune.

You have to remember that the fall of Armie hammer it happened like a snowball. First some erotic messages were filtered where the actor spoke of his sexual fantasies, which involved the desire to eat his partner. What was first defended as a somewhat bizarre but benign sexual game quickly turned into something more terrifying when in other messages the actor revealed that he had already committed acts of genuine cannibalism. Still at that time some wanted to take it as racy sexting and with stories, which is not as strange as one might think. At this time the actor was abandoned by his agents and then came the worst. It didn’t take long for his wife, Elizabeth chambers, asked for a divorce and for a very serious accusation to be made public where a girl revealed that the actor had raped her. Eventually, other former Hammer partners spoke publicly and admitted that the actor was indeed violent and an assailant.

As Hammer lost roles and any chance of stabilizing his career, the figure of Timothée Chalamet it rose like foam. In recent years, the actor has starred in several projects such as Little Women – 94%, The King – 70% and The French Chronicle – 75%, Wes Anderson’s most recent film that had to delay its release by a year due to the global pandemic. Right now, the young actor is everywhere for the next premiere of Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve. This new adaptation is already considered one of the great releases of the year and one of the best science fiction films of the last decade.

The last thing the public knew about Armie hammer is that the actor denied all the accusations and was willing to appear in court if necessary. Similarly, the actor entered a rehabilitation program to overcome his addiction to drugs, alcohol and sex. According to what was said at the time, his ex-wife supports him to get ahead for the sake of the children they share, while his new girlfriend supports his decision and remains by his side despite the accusations.

