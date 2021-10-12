Timothée Chalamet is one of the actors of the moment. His age has not been an obstacle to be part of interesting projects developed by great directors such as Luca Guadagnino, Greta Gerwig, Wes Anderson, Woody Allen or more recently Denis Villeneuve with Duna – 80%, where he plays the protagonist Paul Atreides. Audiences and industry alike are delighted with the actor’s presence, so we’ll continue to see a lot of him for years to come. The best proof is that not long ago it was announced that he would be the protagonist of Wonka, prequel to the famous chocolatier who has just published his first official image.

The movie of Wonka It is expected to premiere in March 2023 and is currently in full filming. The project is led by Paul King, better known for Paddington – 98%, Paddington 2 – 100% and the Space Force series – 47%, and who also worked on the script with Simon Rich and Simon Farnaby. Although much of the story and the rest of the characters are still kept secret, it is known that the prequel will show a young Willy Wonka traveling the world and meeting the famous Oompa-Loompas, who become an important pillar for your factory.

Rumors indicate that Olivia Colman, better known for La Favorita – 100%, she could be the main villain. In Roald Dahl’s original novels, the Oompa-Loompas come from a country called Loompaland where there is unfortunately not much chocolate. When Wonka discovers that they long for cocoa beans, he tames them and takes them to work with him in exchange for his favorite food. Some theories indicate that Colman could be a tyrant who has the Oompa-Loompas under his control and that Wonka will present himself as an agent of revolution who will save them.

What was confirmed recently is that Wonka it will be a musical. The prequel will not take the songs from the musical directed by Sam Mendes, but instead will feature original songs that Timothée Chalamet is already preparing to record. In fact, a scene where the actor can be heard has just leaked. The official ARTSARTSARTS account (via Discussing Film) posted a video of the filming on Twitter:

Timothée Chalamet sings in a new video from Wonka’s set.

Although some believe that it is rare for Chalamet to sing on this occasion, the truth is that the actor does have experience in that field. During her school years she played Emcee in Cabaret and Oscar Lindquist in Sweet charity, and although in Hollywood we have not seen this facet, Wonka it will be the perfect occasion. Of course, that doesn’t mean it’s not a challenge for the actor, who in a recent interview with Time revealed that he felt somewhat intimidated from filming in the famous Abbey Road studio:

I felt out of my league. As if he was desecrating history.

In the same interview, Timothée Chalamet He also explained that the story and the songs will have a positive context about accepting yourself in every way:

It doesn’t draw the darkest emotions out of life.

It’s a celebration of not being the center of everything and being okay with the weirdest parts of yourself that don’t quite fit together.

Wonka will also feature the participation of Rowan Atkinson, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins and Simon Farnaby, who also worked on the script. The idea of ​​this prequel is to start a new cinematic universe focused on the works of Roald dahl. If all goes well, it is very possible that in addition to other adventures of youth, we will also see new adaptations of Charlie and the chocolate factory and Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator. For now it is not known if this universe will connect with the new version of The Witches – 45% that starred Anne Hathaway or if it will follow a totally different line.

