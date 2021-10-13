Tini Stoessel sends a strong hint to Sebastián Yatra, they say | Instagram

The fans are more than convinced that the singer Tini Stoessel sent a message to her former partner and singer Sebastian Yatra for his new relationship, as it became known a couple of days ago that he could be debuting a girlfriend.

After sharing a series of photographs together, Sebastián Yatra and the Spanish actress, Clara Galle, sparked strong rumors of Romance, since the Colombian singer wrote “My piece of the sun” in the publication.

It should be noted that despite the fact that the protagonist of Through my window and Cristina’s interpreter have not made any statements about it, fans already classify them as “the couple of the moment.”

As you may remember, Tini Stoessel and Sebastián Yatra ended their courtship in May 2020, after maintaining a romantic relationship for a year.

And now that the singer seems to have a new romantic interest, Internet users are convinced that the Argentine artist sent a hint to her ex-boyfriend through the famous Instagram social network.

I dedicate it to you, ”Stoessel wrote in the publication where he appears showing his marked abs.

Thus, in this way, the millions of followers of the talented singer began to speculate in the comments that the post was directed to Yatra:

That @sebastianyatra dedicates it to you ”,“ Do you dedicate it to Sebas? ” and “Sure is for Sebastián Yatra”, wrote a couple of Internet users.

However, it is important to note that Tini made this publication days before Sebastián and Clara shared their photographs together, so some Instagram users rule out that the interpreter of ‘Lie to me’ had the intention of sending a hint to her ex-boyfriend .

On the other hand, recently, Sebastián Yatra had been related to Danna Paola, Ester Exposito and even some rumors about a possible reconciliation with Tini Stoessel, however, everything seems to indicate that with this image that he shared a couple of days ago , the Colombian has confirmed their relationship.

Clara Galle is a 19-year-old Spanish actress, dancer and model, popularly known for her participation in the Netflix movie, ‘Through my window’.

While Tini began her career in 2007 on the children’s television series Patito Feo and in 2012, the 24-year-old star rose to fame after landing the lead role of Violetta Castillo in the Disney Channel Latin America original telenovela. , Violetta.