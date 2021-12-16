Tini Stoessel unleashes romance rumors with famous footballer

Everything seems to indicate that the famous singer And actress Tini Stoessel has been spending a lot of time with this talented Atlético de Madrid footballer, as it could be that he is already giving love one more chance.

As you may recall, Tini Stoessel had an intense romance with the Colombian singer, Sebastián Yatra.

However, they put an end to their engagement In May 2020 and although they did not reveal details about their breakup, the Red Heels interpreter confessed to El Break de las 7 that he and Tini had different life goals.

Later, the Argentine singer collaborated with Manuel Turizo on the musical theme Maldita foto, which is why some rumors of romance between them began to sound on social networks.

However, Tini made it known and made it clear that there is nothing more than a friendship between them.

I think it is due to the fact of having starred in the video, and having been an ex-partner, the almost kiss and the seduction, clearly the idea is for the public to connect with the love they feel, “he said about the beliefs that his love it pierced the plot of the song.

On the other hand, during the last weeks, Tini and the player from soccer from Atlético de Madrid, Rodrigo de Paul, have given much to talk about.

According to reports from Estefanía Berardi in Mañanísima, the athlete separated from his wife Camila Homs, his wife and mother of their two children, Bautista and Francesca.

Based on this information, other media revealed that Tini and Rodrigo had been spending time together.

They would have met in Madrid and he would have taken her to the airport. But they would have already met in Argentina in the week of October 12 ”, they explained in the Carmen Barbieri program.

“A person from Tini’s environment would have managed the meeting. They picked him up and took him to the scene. (…) He fell to the super camouflaged place to go unnoticed. This meeting was in a hotel in the city of Buenos Aires. He had played a game here in those days, “he added about the beginning of the alleged romance.

However, it should be mentioned that so far, Tini has not made any statements in this regard.

So it only remains to wait and know from her words if they are actually having a relationship or it is simply a friendship.