We are less than a month away from the start of a new year and with it the objectives that each person has for the next 365 days are renewed: a well-deserved vacation, home remodeling, taking courses or going back to study. The truth is each of those activities requires money, so saving is essential, although not everyone knows how to get started.

One of the simplest ways is undoubtedly the known challenge of the 10 pesos, which encourages saving in a fun but challenging way. However, upon completion, the reward will be very satisfactory in financial terms.

It is important to start preventing, because at least in Mexico to January 2022 one of the highest inflations is expected in recent years, according to several experts the private sector.

They predict that the inflation is located at 6.63 percent, that is, well above the previous forecast of 6.28 percent.

The Mexican economy does not improve either and everything indicates that next year it will follow the same line, since the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) cut its growth forecast for the country from 6.2 to 5.4 percent for this year, a decrease that analysts have described as “worrying”.

In addition, for 2022 growth will also be lower, it is estimated an increase of 3.0 percent, from 3.2 percent predicted in the previous quarter.

Therefore, to be prepared for the complex next year, here we show you a simple challenge that will motivate you to save.

The 10 peso challenge

In this great method, all the 10 Mexican peso coins you get By any means, you should keep them in a bottle. Without a doubt at the end of the year you will be surprised by the total amount of money you saved.

According to your motivation you can choose the soda bottle that you will fill. Of course, the bigger the savings will be.

According to some calculations made by people who have already done this challenge, the amount you manage to collect in each container you fill is different, and It ranges from 5,000 to 15,000 pesos.

1-liter bottle: 5,200 pesos 1.5-liter bottle: 7,800 pesos 2-liter bottle: 10,400 pesos 2.5-liter bottle: 13,000 pesos 3-liter bottle: 15,600 pesos

This interesting challenge is undoubtedly a great test for those who have money “like water”, as it will create a healthy habit for the future.

