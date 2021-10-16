In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to make very fine cuts or very small pieces to dress a stew, you can always use one of the kitchen tools to do it. Grating any food is a common task when cooking.

We may need to grate vegetables to season or to make a recipe that requires thin strips of the product. You can also make fruit grated to make cakes or cakes. Although they are also great to decorate dishes, if we can make zest with shapes.

All of this can be done with electric graters, but with much less effort. Now we are going to teach you everything you need to know about this type of device, which will help you make the best recipes.

How does an electric grater work?

We already know that an electric grater is a machine that helps us make certain types of cuts in food. Now, although its purpose is identical to that of its traditional counterpart, its use is clearly different.

First, the type of grater to be used must be entered. Yes, electric graters can have different types of tools that offer us results with different shapes.

After this, the food to be grated is introduced. Some machines make us push, while others need us to introduce a piece of the product in a cubicle, where the cut will be made.

Although it is a simple device to use, it is also a cutting instrument. This implies taking into account a series of recommendations to use it safely. To get started, we must always place the grater on a dry, safe and flat surface, so that it does not wobble or tip over.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Particular attention must also be paid to parts that may cut while the appliance is in use. Of course, we must not put our hands in the device, This is very dangerous.

In addition, it must be taken into account that, as it is an electrical appliance, the pushing yourself beyond your means can cause you to overheat. Be careful not to overheat it, as it could spoil.

Advantages compared to traditional graters

The electric grater can give us many benefits that can improve our quality of life in the kitchen. These improvements are possible thanks to the strength of its electric motor, which makes tasks much easier.

By making any cuts or grates faster, allows us to save time when it comes to cooking. It also makes us less effort, since it uses electricity as an energy source.

Being automatic, it also makes more precise and smaller cuts, which has an impact on improvements in the final quality of the product. In addition, they usually have protections that reduce the risk of cutting us.

Despite all this, you also have to take into account its price. An electric grater will always cost much more than a traditional one. Although obviously brings with it a series of options that classic graters do not have.

Factors to take into account

Before buying an electric grater we must know what are the main characteristics to look for on one of these machines. There are many models and we want to keep the ones that best suit what we need.

Power.- An electric grater usually doesn’t need a lot of power. The normal is find them between 100 W and 200 W. Using a power higher than that means that we are approaching professional machines that are made to withstand long work sessions and hard products.

Security.- It is always advisable that these devices have the blades covered in some way to avoid accidents. This will make it more difficult to get a limb into the device and hurt ourselves. There are also other methods, such as some automatic shutdown, but what they should all have, are protections on the blades.

Hygiene.- As the graters are in contact with small pieces of food, it is often difficult to clean them. Therefore, we advise that the grater is completely removable, to be able to wash it easily. Also, if it is compatible with the dishwasher, much better.

Size.- Size is important because, the bigger it is, the more kinds of food you can grate or chop. Although you will also have more power. That can make your energy expenditure higher, but it will also make everything easier, although it may cost more.

Cecotec SpiralChef 400, to make long strips of vegetables

This grater actually specializes in making fine spiral cuts. This allows you to decorate dishes or present a more fun way to eat vegetables for the little ones. It is perfect for vegetables and fruits.

Its 80 W motor means that food does not give many problems, although you do not have to put very hard things. Can cut in 4 different ways namely: in the form of capellini, spaghetti, tagliatelle and pappardelle.

Have a capacity in its container of 1 liter, more than enough to make zest for the whole family. Its inlet tube is 6.5 cm wide, suitable for larger pieces of fruit and vegetables.

As it is removable, it can be cleaned piece by piece. In fact, all are dishwasher safe. By the way, everything is made with ecological materials and free of BPA.

With this electric grater you can cut long strips of vegetables or fruit without problems. With four types of blades, the forms of classic pasta will be presented in vegetables to decorate your dishes or present everything in a fun way for the little ones in the house.

Its handling is simple, since it only has one switch. Although that does not skimp on security, since it has a lock that will only operate the machine if it is properly closed.

It can be obtained for 35.24 euros. It has it all, even non-slip feet, although it will only make long scratches, but always with the quality of the Cecotec brand.

Ariete 447 Grati, for cheese lovers

This electric grater specializes in products such as cheese. Thanks to its drum shape, you can insert a piece of food and grate it at full speed with a simple button.

It is waterproof, so you don’t have to worry if fresh food is damp. In addition, apart from grating, it includes a very useful chopping accessory.

Although it is not very big, it can grate up to 1 kg of cheese in one stroke. This it is due to its 120 W of power and its good construction.

You do not need to be connected, because you have a rechargeable battery that can last up to 1,000 hours. If you want to take it to the country or on vacation, you can do it without problems.

This electric drum grater will allow you to make the best grating in the shortest time. With a goblet that holds up to 1 kg of cheese, you can improve the flavor of your dishes with a simple click. You can also take it anywhere because it has a rechargeable battery for up to 1000 hours.

It can disassemble completely for easier cleaning. It is a good device that combines the ease of handling with the speed of its engine.

It can be obtained for 34.95 euros. It is a very complete and stylish grater, perfect for any home. Also, it falls into the category of the cheapest graters, but it has great quality.

Moulinex DJ7535 Fresh Express, for cutting, slicing and grating

With different stackable cylinders that are easy to assemble and disassemble, this electric grater is presented as one of the most complete. You can do everything thanks to its 3 in 1 function that allows you to cut food into strips or make zest.

This is due to the power of its engine, which reaches 200 W. With this type of force, no type of food will be too much and its three colored cones will allow us to do what we want.

Notably your feeding tube is angled at 45 degrees. This makes it easy to slide the product onto the blades without using almost any force. In addition, the tube has a diameter of 5.7 cm that makes it possible to enter any fruit or vegetable without complication.

Its compact design allows the ingredients to fall directly on the plate or bowl where you make the mixture. But there is also designed to store your cones easily, since they can be stacked inside the machine. It is something very comfortable.

This electric grater, cutter and chopper will become one of your best friends in the kitchen thanks to its many functions. Its three cones allow three different types of cut and can be easily stacked in the spout for better storage. Its parts are removable and suitable for the dishwasher and it has a power of 200 W that will cut everything with ease.

What’s more, accessories and blades are removable, being able to put in the dishwasher. Between its ease of cleaning and the fact that it has an integrated cable reel, it will always be a pleasure to use.

You can grate with it at home from 47.90 euros. This is a well-designed and well-branded device, so it is priced really fair.

Livoo, a semi-professional grater at a good price

This device falls within what we could consider professional or semi-professional. It has a multitude of skills that will make your kitchen improve greatly.

It has four interchangeable stainless steel blades. These include a fine grater and a coarse grater for cutting and grating vegetables, cheese, and more. Too bring a slider and a function button for safe use.

Parts are removable for easy cleaning and are dishwasher safe. In addition, being made of stainless steel, it is more resistant, as well as easy to clean. This also gives it a much more elegant look that will not clash at all in your kitchen.

It has 200 W of power and its input hole is 4.5 cm, which should be enough to grate any type of vegetable or fruit. Is about a fairly complete machine with multiple accessories that will allow us to do everything.

All this can be achieved for 59.58 euros. It’s one of those products that may be less conspicuous, but really good.

This machine is designed to fulfill all the necessary aspects when chopping or grating. With a stainless steel construction it is easy to clean and very resistant. It also has a power of 200 W and a 4.5 cm thick tube that will allow you to grate any type of product and in any way with its four interchangeable blades.

Although we have recommended these options, you have to know what you are really looking for. Now you have much more information and you can discern if you care more about power and accessories.

We hope that you can find your ideal grater and that we have been able to help you. Do not miss the best offers and remember not to scratch yourself too much, that is the work of the machines.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.