Do you need help washing the sheets? Then pay attention to these tips and tricks to kill bacteria, keep the color as the first day and get flawless.

Most people consider their bed to be a clean place, but unfortunately this is not the case. Science shows that this is a space where a multitude of germs, including fecal bacteria, accumulate, so washing sheets often is very important to maintain proper hygiene.

Experts recommend washing your bed sheets at least once a week, and not doing so can lead to some problems, including skin irritation, acne, or allergic reactions to dust mites.

As with any piece of clothing, Knowing how to wash your sheets is important for good results. They cannot be treated in the same way as the garments that we put on a couple of times before putting them in the washing machine, since we run the risk of germs remaining in the fabric and not caring for the fabric properly.

The first thing you have to do is check the washing symbols on the label. Here you will see what is the maximum temperature that the fabric supports and other details to take into account when choosing the most suitable washing machine program.

After knowing the washing needs, then separate the laundry based on fabric, color and level of soiling. This way you make sure to wash the sheets well without fear that the fabric or the color will end up damaged.

When choosing the temperature to wash the sheets, it is advisable to choose the highest temperature that supports the fabric to eliminate germs. Nevertheless, not all can be washed in hot water. Cotton sheets can be washed at 60 ºC, but in the case of synthetic fabrics, warm or cold water is recommended.

In these cases, to get rid of bacteria and fungi, you can add a textile disinfectant, either a commercial product or an ingredient you have in your pantry, like white vinegar or baking soda.

Other issues that you should take into account when washing the sheets is to calculate the ideal dose of detergent and not overload the washing machine, since otherwise the laundry will not be clean.