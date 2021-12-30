If you want buy original and new car spare parts At a good price, Oscaro is an online alternative that you have to take into account. It is a French e-commerce company that operates in several European countries and in the United States that has a long history behind it.

The corporation is specialized in new and original car parts from manufacturers and wholesalers. According to the company, its catalog consists of more than 600,000 new and original spare parts at the best price.

These parts are manufactured by the main brands, such as Valeo, Bosch, Bendix, Marelli or Fedoro, among other original equipment manufacturers. Except for reconditioned products, such as alternators or starters, Oscaro does not sell second-hand or second-hand parts, so the establishment guarantees that the spare parts are new and original.

If you need buy cheap car parts and would you like to take a look at the catalog of this online store, then we leave you a series of tips and tricks to save on Oscaro when buying online. Take note!

Take advantage of free shipping

If your order exceeds a minimum amount of 59 euros, Oscaro will send you your purchase with the Free shipping to UPS collection points and to your home through the Post Office. The package will arrive at your home or at a collection center of your choice near your home within 2 to 3 days of leaving the Oscaro warehouses.

Of course, there are some articles that are excluded from this promotion. Batteries and bulky products that are only delivered by SEUR do not have free shipping costs even if you exceed the minimum amount of 59 euros, so keep that in mind.

Request all the parts you need in the same order

A Trick to save on Oscaro when buying online consists of planning your orders well. In case you need to purchase a part, before placing an order with a single item, it is best to think about whether you need any other spare part for your car.

And, if you make a purchase of a single product, if it does not reach a minimum amount of 59 euros, you have to pay the shipping costs, which have an amount between 2.90 and 13.90 euros, and if you also choose the Cash on delivery, you must pay an additional 2.90 euros.

For this reason, if instead of ordering a single item you plan well and request more pieces, you may reach the minimum amount to benefit from free shipping, and if you pay in cash you will be able to take full advantage of the payment of the fee of 2.90 euros.

Place your order with more people

In case you only need to order one part for your car, another alternative to save in Oscaro is to agree with relatives or friends to make a joint order. In this way, among all the products that you need, you have a better chance of exceeding the minimum amount to get free shipping costs in the Post Office and UPS.

Likewise, you can also get more out of the cash on delivery rate if you want to pay the order in cash.

Choose the shipping method well

Oscaro offers you three shipping methods to choose from, from which bulky products and batteries are excluded, which are mandatorily delivered by SEUR.

If you have purchased any other item that is not affected by this restriction, you can choose between these shipping methods:

Pick up at UPS delivery point within two to three days. You can choose any UPS center near your home and pick up your order. It is the cheapest modality and its rate is 2.90 euros. Home delivery by Post. You will receive your order at the address you indicate within 2 or three days. Its rate is 5.90 euros. Express delivery with DHL. You will receive the order at the desired address within one or two days. It is the fastest modality and its rate is the most expensive, with an amount of 13.90 euros.

If you want to save at this point, planning is the most important thing. Since the most expensive rate is that of express delivery, if you have foresight and order the spare parts well in advance, you will not need the fast shipping service, so you will save between 11 and 8 euros per order.

When choosing between the delivery point mode and home delivery with Correos, in addition to the rate of each of them, take into account all factors, for example the expenses involved in traveling to the center of pickup.

Avoid cash on delivery

If you want save on Oscaro when buying online, the payment method can also help you. The store offers you four modalities: credit or debit card, bank transfer, PayPal and cash on delivery. The first three options are completely free, while the cash payment upon receipt of the product has a fee of 2.90 euros.

Therefore, if you want to save as much as possible, it is best to avoid cash on delivery and choose any of the other three options.

Pay attention to contests, giveaways and promotions

Maybe you didn’t know, but Oscaro has a section on his website called Contests. Here you will not only find contests, but also giveaways in which you can participate and promotions that you can benefit from.

For example, in this section you can see the discounts you can get at shopping events such as Black Friday, which last year offered a discount of 5 euros for every 50 euros of purchase. For this reason, before starting your orders, visit this section to find out if there is an active promotion that you can benefit from to save on your purchases.

In addition, it is also recommended that you take a look at the banner located under the search box for spare parts on the home page, because the company advertises other active offers in this space.

Consult Oscaro experts and ask for a quote

Another recommendation to get your order right and save on your purchases at Oscaro is consult the experts of the online store and request a quote.

If you have doubts and you are not sure which pieces you need to order, Oscaro has a team of mechanical experts who can advise you. Through this service, eCommerce offers you personalized searches to help you select the products that best suit you.

To benefit from this free advice service, you have to call Oscaro’s phone number (93 510 31 05), from Monday to Friday from 9 in the morning to 7 in the afternoon.

In addition to the advisory service, if you want to save on your purchases you also have the option of ask for a budget in Oscaro. To do this, contact by phone and explain to the experts what you need. They will prepare a personalized budget that will help you to compare prices with other establishments and choose the most beneficial option for you.