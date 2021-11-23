If you have started teleworking, it is best that you have certain rules and suggestions to be efficient, in addition to maintaining a certain rhythm of work.

Teleworking has been established in our society for some time now and many people are still in the process of adaptation. We have decided to give a series of tips to make this adaptation much easier.

And, it is that, although teleworking supposes an important change at the time of facing the daily tasks of the work. The truth is that it is also a new and interesting way to combine personal life with work.

Leave the mobile on the table

When it comes to teleworking, there is a bad habit, and many of us work with our phones in hand. The funny thing is that in an office this would not be done, but being at home each one sees himself with the power to do what we want.

The problem is not the loss of productivity or the lack of commitment, the real problem is not working the hours that you have to work and then having to compensate with hours of each person’s free time. It is best to always leave the mobile on the table and face down.

Use the Pomodoro method

Pomodoro in Italian means tomato and, although it has very little to do with it, it is a method that allows you to stay focused for short periods of time. There are countless applications that allow you to do this and, to be honest, they all work.

What this method does is that you set 20, 25 or 30 minute deadlines in which you have to start working. Being short periods of time, the truth is that it is much easier to stay focused.

Look for an album that accompanies you

Something that I have learned in all the time that I have been teleworking is that it is always better to have a soundtrack to accompany the work sessions. To choose the songs, the most important thing is that they know how to keep up with the work.

In my experience, choosing a specific album with a certain duration, usually short or less than 40 minutes, and repeating it in a loop throughout the work session in order to always have a constant rhythm while working. My recommendation is Dancehall from The Blaze.

Cut down on caffeine

Cafes are often the best friends of many people and, therefore, this drink is often abused. What happens is that normally this has an opposite effect to what is sought and, is that caffeine generates a certain nervousness during the day.

Despite the benefits of coffee, it is best to try not to abuse it, the alternatives are teas or simply reduce its consumption. This reduction in consumption can also cause a certain withdrawal effect, but we must try to overcome it.