12/25/2021

Whether we decide to meet with our families, or if we choose to spend them in our coexistence group because of the pandemic, we are sure to enjoy dinners and meals specials.

In any case, these are difficult days for all those who suffer food allergies.

In fact, in Christmas Cases of allergic reactions to food are multiplying, either due to voluntary or involuntary dietary transgressions, or due to the debut of new cases of food allergies.

Nowadays, seven out of ten serious allergic reactions occur when eating out, and precisely on these dates family meals are frequent, in someone else’s houses or restaurants.

And although the good news is that in most cases the clinical manifestations of food allergy are mild – itchy mouth and / or throat, itchy skin with or without hives on the skin – sometimes have more severe symptoms.

We talk about digestive problems (nausea, vomiting, diarrhea), respiratory (shortness of breath, breath sounds or wheezing), dizziness, loss of consciousness and even anaphylaxis, a serious and life-threatening allergic reaction.

Allergic reactions to food are immediate

Allergic reactions to food usually appear within a few minutes contact or ingestion of the allergen, and a small amount may be enough to trigger a serious reaction.

In fact, in some people there may be aggravating circumstances, such as asthma, physical exercise or the consumption of painkillers and / or alcohol.

Specifically, in the pediatric population, main responsible allergy foods are: milk, egg, fish or nuts.

While in adults it is more common to find allergies to nuts, fish, seafood and some fruits.

Experts advise

For all this, one more year, from the Food Allergy Committee of the Spanish Society of Allergology and Clinical Immunology (SEAIC) share a series of recommendations to enjoy these Christmas meetings in a safe environment for allergy sufferers:

Contact the restaurant where you are going to hold lunch or dinner in advance to communicate which foods you are allergic to in order to identify the dishes to avoid and offer alternatives. Check the foods that are eaten for the first time, especially in children.

At this time, many people try some potentially allergy-generating foods for the first time and consume Christmas sweets, sauces or very elaborate preparations that have hidden ingredients such as milk, eggs or nuts among their components.

At home celebrations, ask beforehand if any of the guests is allergic to any food.

Whenever possible, the ideal is to avoid that food, but if it is not possible: it is recommended to clearly and easily identify the dishes that you can eat and those that you should avoid.

Check the labeling of all the products that are going to be used in cooking.

It is very common to consume homemade sweets that contain many of the most common allergens: milk, egg or nuts, so all its ingredients should be known in advance.

Prepare allergen-free foods first and reserve them properly separated and protected. This way we will avoid cross contamination with other preparations, either through hands or through the use of cutlery and kitchen utensils.

Nor should we forget that some foods, such as shellfish, can cause symptoms when breathing in cooking fumes.

For this reason, it is necessary to avoid that the allergic person is present during its preparation and at the end, clean all the surfaces well and ventilate the kitchen.

Comply with allergy treatment. The holidays and vacations make us break with the routine and the schedules are altered.

Experts have observed that these days cases of exacerbations of asthma or rhinitis are preceded by poor compliance with treatments, something that can favor the onset of respiratory crises.

Poorly controlled asthma can aggravate an allergic reaction to food.

Always carry rescue medication recommended by the allergist. The adrenaline auto-injector is a simple device to use and is the only treatment of choice in case of anaphylaxis.

Do not forget to check the expiration date and always make sure that it is carried before leaving home.

It is important that both the allergic person and their environment know how to identify an allergic reaction, know how to act, in addition to knowing how to use the adrenaline auto-injector in an emergency.

If an allergic reaction occurs for the first time, it is important to carefully write down all the foods or medications that have been consumed in the previous hours to facilitate subsequent study by the allergist. Do not confuse intolerance with allergy. Although the SEAIC recommends that people with food intolerances also monitor their diet, allergists remember that they are different pathologies, with different causes.

Unlike an intolerance, a food allergy reaction can have immediate or short-term fatal consequences.

Therefore, experts warn of the importance of not confusing allergies with food intolerances.

And always preventive measures against Covid

Concerned with the daily numbers of infections that this sixth wave of the pandemic is causing, «from the Society we want to remind you of the importance of following and maintaining all the security measures due to COVID-19, as well as the vaccination guidelines to avoid new contagions ».

Finally, the SEAIC recalls that the allergist is the only specialist with a formal training and officially recognized qualification to care for children and adults with allergic diseases.

Therefore, it would be desirable for all Spanish autonomous communities to have a sufficient number of allergology services in public health in order to serve this group of the population.