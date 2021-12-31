12/31/2021 at 4:12 PM CET

The sixth wave of coronavirus, marked by the Omicron variant, is forcing the whole world to shield itself this Christmas.

The new strain is gaining ground and is the predominant one in the infections that are occurring in recent weeks, a large part of them diagnosed in antigen tests acquired in pharmacies.

However, life does not stop. And largely thanks to the effectiveness of vaccines: 37 million Spaniards are already inoculated with the complete pattern. And thanks to those punctures, while we have evidence that Ómicron is highly contagious, we remain hopeful that it will trigger a less serious illness.

If we compare the current data, the ICU beds occupied during this month of December by COVID patients is 18.68%. Last Christmas that figure stood at 20%. A slight decrease that could indicate a favorable evolution of SARS-CoV-2.

But this has only just begun and the consequences of this Christmas will not be converted into figures until more or less January 10. And that is why some Autonomous Communities are already taking measures to slow the progression of the disease: Seven regions have already imposed restrictions on the hours of hospitality and nightlife.

And other countries have closed borders for the unvaccinated, or leave stadiums empty, or close bars and restaurants until January 14 & mldr; All to try to flatten an alarming contagion curve, although vaccines seem to soften, and a lot, the consequences.

In Spain, for the moment mobility is allowed throughout the territory and, who else, who less, will have to use the public transport to meet with their relatives. That is why these days the main stations of our country are crowded with people traveling from one place to another to celebrate these holidays with their loved ones.

What is the risk of contagion on board an airplane?

Although the airplane is the safest means of transport, the passengers are twice and even three times as likely to contract Covid-19 during a flight. This has been assured by David Powell, doctor and medical advisor to the International Air Transport Association of the United States.

This is mainly due to the high transmissibility of the new strain. With the previous mutations, the hospital-grade air filters that the planes have, along with the other safety measures such as masks and hand hygiene, served as a parapet and the risk of contagion was not greater than in other situations everyday.

“The relative risk has probably increased, as has the risk of going to the supermarket or taking the bus,” Powell told Bloomberg.

What to do to minimize the risks?

Well, the recommendations are the same as when you enter a public establishment such as a supermarket or a cinema, or you are at work.

– Avoid touching common contact surfaces.

– Use a mask at all times.

– Avoid taking it off at the same time as the passenger next to you during meals.

The expert emphasizes that for the risk of contagion on an airplane to be as low as possible, it is important to wash your hands frequently and keep your distance during boarding.

Of course, Powell insists: “It is not a question of stopping flying, but of getting vaccinated and getting the booster dose & rdquor ;.

What to do during meals?

The former Air New Zeland chief medical officer is clear. For a two-hour flight it is easy to urge all passengers not to remove their mask at any time, however, in those of 10 hours, for example, it is impossible.

“What most airlines are doing is encouraging, but not insisting, customers to stagger their mask-free time & rdquor;.

“Two people with a mask have minimal transmission from one to the other. If you take it off, that person has a higher risk of transmitting and a slightly higher risk of becoming infected. But if both do not carry it, obviously, there is no barrier and COVID can be transmitted freely & rdquor ;, clarifies the expert.

As for leaving the center seats empty, Powell says he doesn’t think it’s a measure that actually reduces the risk of contagion among passengers.