If there is a part of any technological device that we have assumed that will end up offering us a worse performance little by little, that is the battery, something logical on the other hand.

No component of any device takes well the passage of time and use, but in what is the battery with much more reason, since it suffers a lot of wear, especially in a mobile or laptop.

This does not mean that we cannot extend the life of said component to the maximum.

To give you a simile, we have all seen cars with the same kilometers traveled, but with a big difference both in appearance and in road performance. That’s because one has taken better care of itself than the other.

Well, the same happens with the battery of a mobile or laptop, if you take care more or less, it will take the passage of the years much better than that of which no one has worried about its longevity.

That is why today we are going to give you some other advice so that the battery, whether of your mobile or of the laptop, lasts operational as long as possible.

Table of Contents:

Avoid extreme temperatures

There is nothing worse for a drummer than having to withstand temperatures well above normal. Obviously in summer it will have to endure the heat, but it will not be very normal that we have the mobile or laptop in full sun, as it would not be logical that in winter we left it out in the open.

The best thing we can do, so that the battery lasts longer to the maximum, is to rid it of that type of extreme temperatures and try to have the device in a more or less cool area in summer or with some heat in winter.

Way of loading

Some years ago the batteries had what was called memory effect, so it was good to charge them up to 100% and recharge them when the percentage was close to 0%.

Currently this is counterproductive, since several studies suggest that it is best to keep the batteries between 20 and 80%, although others narrow the margin even more, placing it between 40 and 80%.

Actually when we pass the charge of 80-90%, what we cause is a degradation of the ion cells and, therefore, we are forcing slightly this component.

The same happens when we go below 20%, in that case we subject the battery to a similar stress to the previous one, but in the opposite sense, so it is not convenient either.

The best thing would be to keep the battery between those two percentages of 80 and 20%.

For this reason, many laptop brands such as Huawei, Acer or HP, already integrate options for protect the battery, not letting it charge to the top and notifying the user before reaching 20% ​​to charge the device.

On smartphones, those who have a iPhone they should know that they already have this option operational from iOS 13.

In the case of Android, many brands have integrated it in its customization layers, but if in your case you do not have something like that, you can always download an application such as Battery Charge Limit, although you need to have the terminal rooted for it to work.

Calibrate the battery

Although the sensors on which the battery indicators are based on smartphones and laptops are very reliable, something can always happen that causes them to be calibrated no longer correct.

To get a battery recalibrated, it depends on the device, if it is a smartphone or a laptop, but within smartphones, iPhones are calibrated differently from those with Android as their operating system.

If you have an Apple terminal, they themselves make it very clear what is the way of calibration on their website:

The first thing is charge the phone to 100%. Then discharge the battery completely until it shuts down by itself. Next, let it rest from 6 to 8 hours. The last thing is to put it to charge during about 8 hours without it being turned on.

If our smartphone is Android we can also calibrate it, being very similar to what we have done with Apple terminals.

The steps are the following:

The first thing is charge the battery to 100%. Then we must let it be turn off by itself. It we left off for about 4 more hours. Off, it we load and when it is at 100% we leave it plugged into the mains for another 40-45 minutes.

We can calibrate the battery of a laptop using specific software for this, such as BatteryMon or BatteryCare.

In addition, brands such as MSI or HP have this ability within the software they install on some of their computers.

Avoid overheating

When a battery heats up more than normal it is an unequivocal sign that it is being forced to function, reducing its performance and its useful life.

It is advisable that, if you notice that this overheating occurs, go taking breaks to try to lower the temperature.

In the event that you have a laptop and notice this excessive heating, you can always purchase a cooling base such as the TopMate C11 or the KLIM Wind. With this, what we are going to get is an extra ventilation that will lower the temperature by many degrees.

You can also control the internal temperature of your laptop with tools like CoreTemp or Real Temp, both free to install on Windows.

Overheating can also be caused by leave the terminal or laptop in the sun, something that we have already commented that is extremely counterproductive, so we must avoid it at all costs.

But we must also make sure that, at the time we have the device charging, we do not place it in a place where it can generate heat. This can be really bad, since we combine the heat by the fact of being loaded with what can be produced in full sun.

Always use original chargers

It may seem silly, but it is true that original chargers They are the ones that best take care of the battery of both a smartphone and a laptop.

There may be external brands with high quality chargers, we do not deny that, and many times they are as good as the originals, but the truth is that it is preferable to have always at hand the original, since it is the one that the brand has designated with the device.

If the charger ever breaks down, yes we can choose one of third parties, but always well-known and well-known brands, since it can be fatal to put a charger that is not of the size, no matter how cheap it is.

Upgrades

Finally, we advise you to always be, both your smartphone and your computer, with the latest updates that have been sent to you, since this can definitely help to take care of the battery.

If the software is more respectful with the consumption and improves the autonomy, that will improve the useful life of the battery and its possible failures will be reduced considerably.

Any type of update can make a big difference in this sense.

With all that we have told today, we can ensure that the battery, whether it is the smartphone or the laptop, lasts longer in the best of conditions, giving us time of good operation and therefore more hours of enjoyment together with our device. .