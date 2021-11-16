11/16/2021 at 1:56 PM CET

Ibrahim Rotich, husband and main suspect in the murder of the Kenyan athlete Agnes Jebet Tirop – a female world champion of 10 kilometers en route and specialist in the 5,000 meters – was formally accused this Tuesday of homicide and pleaded not guilty before the Kenyan justice.

“Not true, Your Honor“, declared the defendant when the charges against him were read, according to local media, despite the fact that the Kenyan Police reported on October 21 that Rotich had left a confession letter at the home that the couple shared in the town of Iten (West).

“We now have overwhelming evidence to confirm the murder. The suspect’s autopsy report and confession note, as well as the discovery of the weapons that killed the athlete – a knife and a wooden club – are strong evidence. “, then assured the intelligence officer of the North (western) Keiyo sub-county, Andolo Munga.

The younger sister of Tirop, Evelyin JepngetichShe also assured a local media that in recent months the athlete had been the victim of mistreatment by her husband on several occasions, which led her “to seek refuge in his training camp.” Rotich appeared before the judge Reuben Nyakundi, of the High Court of Eldoret (west), after having undergone a psychiatric examination to assess his mental state, which concluded that he was fit to face the trial.

The defendant’s defense has requested his release on bail, a request that will be resolved on December 1, in the next session of the trial, but against which the prosecutor David fedha you have already filed an appeal.

Arrest after escape

The last October 13 Kenyan authorities found the lifeless body of Tirop, who was 25 years old, stabbed inside her home, an event that has shocked both the country and the international athletics community.

The Policeman she arrested her husband the next day “while trying to flee to a neighboring county to evade justice,” according to the Kenya Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

He was at the Tokyo Olympics

Tirop established on September 12 in Herzogenaurach (Germany), with a time of 30:01, a new world record of 10 kilometers en route. In addition, Tirop joined this year the Kenyan team in the Tokyo Olympics, where he was left outside the podium of the 5,000 meters narrowly after finishing fourth behind the Dutch Sifan Hassan, his compatriot Hellen obiri and the Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay.