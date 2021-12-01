The 2021-2022 season of the Mexican Arc League of the Pacific continues to advance and so far the table of positions is very closed in search of advancement to the postseason. Likewise, many players continue to fight for the different offensive departments within the tournament.

Tirso does not slow down

Many thought that the prospect of the San Diego Padres He was going to decrease the offensive rhythm with which he started the season, but the truth is that the young man comes with serious intentions to take several starters at the end of the season and so far he has also become one of the serious MVP contenders.

Tirso so far has the best offensive average of the season thanks to his 61 hits in 158 times at bat that allow him to display his extraordinary .386.

Behind the Mayos player marches the first baseman of the Yaquis Victor Mendoza Thanks to his offensive drive in recent weeks, his average is now at .361.

Martín continues to carry dynamite on his wrists

Once I will say it, what a great bet the Mays made with the North American. Since his arrival he has thrown himself up next to Order them the Navojoa boys’ offense to the point of being the top homerun producer of the season (11) reflecting on their formidable .591 SLU.

Somewhat distant from the Mayos first baseman are players like Felix perez (8) and Anthony Giansanti of the Sultans (8).

Cuban takes the lead in the towed

After the departure of the gardener from the Charros Julian Ornelas Due to injury, Cuban Félix Pérez has become the lord and master of the RBIs in the Arco League (38) thanks to his great performance in recent days. Félix so far has been giving great emotions to the fans of Jalisco when they least expected it.

Well close to Felix is ​​still Julian Órnelas (34) and the initialist of the Tomateros de Culiacán Joel Meneses (33).

FÉLIX PÉREZ # CUBANPOWER🇨🇺🔥! The boy @ FelixPerez36 produced the race that put us ahead on the board. # LAMPxSky #SkySportsMx pic.twitter.com/mvYCQkQIxy – Charros de Jalisco (@charrosbeisbol) November 29, 2021

Thief on the loose in the Aztec stadiums

Despite not lining up much during the last confrontations, the native of the eastern Cuban province of Camaguey Dairon White He continues to be the top con man of the 2021-2022 season. Dairon has so far recorded 20 stolen bases in 27 attempts to show his minor league performance was no fluke.