Connected and respectful of privacy, interactive and autonomous, contemporary and sustainable. All this with the endorsement of its Swiss manufacture.

A direct descendant of the first multifunctional touch watch in history, the Tissot T-Touch Connect Solar combines all the experience and know-how in the field of watchmaking that characterizes this Swiss company.

The long-awaited T-Touch Connect Solar is the result of a long line of touch watches, successive generations of T-Touch since 1999, ahead of their time as connected watches, such as the 2004 High-T, created in partnership with Microsoft. By injecting its knowledge into the system of interactions between the wristwatch and a mobile application environment, Tissot has created a durable, connected watch with many functionalities and solar charging. It is above all a watch designed to live and to be used, with a sophisticated design.

Design

The T-Touch Connect Solar is first and foremost a watch. Its 47mm titanium case with scratch-proof ceramic bezel is ergonomic and demonstrates Tissot’s attention to detail. With its satin-finished surfaces, rounded corners and engraved ceramic bezel, it even inaugurates a new titanium bracelet, the links of which bear the hallmarks of a sharp, modern design. In addition, it is water resistant up to 100 meters.

It is available since its launch in different versions that combine rubber or titanium straps, with a satin titanium or PVD case in shades of black or rose gold. Unlike the disposable nature of smartwatches, their durable materials contribute to the sustainability of the part that, in particular, escapes the programmed obsolescence of electronic products.

Features

The T-Touch Connect Solar includes the basic functionalities of a T-Touch Solar Expert, such as the perpetual calendar, countdown timer, various stopwatches and alarms, as well as weather and altimeter functions. In addition, it offers monitoring of the activity and the possibilities offered by the interaction between the low-power operating system Sw-ALPS, developed in Switzerland for this project, and a smartphone: application notifications, updates, etc. Like all T-Touch watches, it is controlled via its sapphire touch screen, its hallmark.

The T-Touch Connect Solar is a Swiss made connected watch. This certification of origin of the components and the workmanship is a guarantee of quality in terms of execution and safety. No vendor has access to the data through a component or the operating system. Neither the watch nor its application send data to third parties.

Profile

The T-Touch Connect Solar also stands out for its autonomy. In the first place, due to its low energy requirement, since all its electronic components have low consumption. On the other hand, it is powered by solar energy thanks to the photovoltaic cells developed in Neuchâtel by the CSEM, installed instead of the sphere. Therefore, the T-Touch Connect Solar is able to stay active almost indefinitely in offline mode and for several months in operation, depending on its use and exposure to the sun.

It is compatible with the iOS, Android and Harmony mobile operating systems. The Tissot T-Touch Connect Solar is the first smartwatch compatible with the Huawei system. Subsequent updates further expand its capabilities. Also, in the event that the user does not want to connect their watch to the application, the T-Touch Connect Solar retains functions equivalent to those of an updated T-Touch Solar Expert.

Tissot has created a specific operating system for the T-Touch Connect Solar. Sw-ALPS has been developed by the Swatch Group in association with research and development center CSEM. Several manufacturing entities of the Swatch Group, to which Tissot belongs, have participated in the creation of the T-Touch Connect Solar, as has happened since the first model in the range, launched in 1999.

Control

The interaction system of the T-Touch Connect Solar consists of two push buttons, an electronic crown and a scratch-resistant tactile sapphire crystal. Vibration confirmations can be activated to secure the mode of use, especially when wearing gloves during activities such as golf, hiking or climbing.

A long press of the “start” button at 2 o’clock activates the touch-sensitive glass. A long press of the “back” button at 4 o’clock positions the T-Touch Connect Solar on your home screen. The hands, the activation indicators, then mark 12 o’clock. Six zones are activated on the dial, grouping the various functions together.

Screen

The T-Touch Connect Solar display is an essential component of your interactive profile and your power consumption. Presents a status bar at the top of the screen containing essential information and notifications. Thanks to the wide display area, it allows a balance between consumption, space for photovoltaic sensors and readability.

The MIP (Memory in Pixel) type screen is similar to a passive screen. It is only updated when necessary to save energy. It also offers wide readability in sunlight. In addition, the T-Touch Connect Solar is equipped with an adaptive brightness function, which activates the backlight as soon as it gets dark.

Reduced consumption

The power consumption of the T-Touch Connect Solar allows to extend its life almost to infinity in offline mode, like a T-Touch Solar Expert. In interactive mode and after starting the Bluetooth, the autonomy depends on a multitude of factors, such as the frequency with which the notifications are activated on the screen or by vibration, the backlighting, the adaptation to the ambient light and the amount of data exchanged.

Therefore, the T-Touch Connect Solar is light years ahead of existing smartwatches, which require long, frequent and sedentary recharging. Although the T-Touch Connect Solar is accompanied by a charger, it relies mainly on the latest generation photovoltaic cells located under its dial to recharge its battery in complete freedom, together with a low-consumption system developed specifically for this watch.

Capabilities

In watch mode, that is, offline, the T-Touch Connect Solar features all the capabilities of a T-Touch Solar Expert: weather, altimeter, compass, countdown timer, chronograph with split time function, second zone hourly, perpetual calendar and numerous alarms.

In the connected mode, the T-Touch Connect Solar is enriched with functionalities related to the mobile applications incorporated into the smartphone. Its Bluetooth Low Energy chip is compatible with versions 4.2 and higher, and reduces the consumption of exchanges to the maximum. For example, the T-Touch Connect Solar displays all the desired notifications: calls, SMS, emails and equivalents from other applications.

At the moment, navigation is only possible in compass mode. The same applies to the weather function, which is connected to a built-in barometric sensor. However, subsequent updates will allow for new possibilities. The T-Touch Connect Solar also includes activity tracking coupled to an accelerometer. It works both in watch mode, after entering the physical data of the wearer, and in connected mode, to record the number of steps, distances and energy consumed.

Confidentiality

The T-Touch Connect Solar is not focused on data collection, nor on the brand, but on the person who wears it. As such, all information about the user (their life, position, activity, etc.) is and will remain strictly personal and will be stored in the mobile application of the T-Touch Connect Solar. No data exchange or storage is foreseen by any entity other than Tissot.

In addition, the watch has several security features. Thanks to the traditional lock, the buttons and the screen are deactivated to prevent inadvertent activation during periods of intense activity. With the introduction of a security code, an additional lock suppresses the screens to reinforce privacy. In addition, this additional lock is activated automatically as soon as the connection with the smartphone is lost.

From 980 euros

www.tissotwatches.com