Titans – 95% have been talking about since the launch of its first season. From the design of the characters, or their adaptation to live-action, as well as the arrival of other superheroes. Although its popularity has not been as widely recognized, the series has managed to stay ahead and continue to develop more stories on an ongoing basis. Now that HBO Max is the platform in charge of transmitting all its episodes, it seems that it still has a lot of potential.

The third season does not yet present its final episode, and there is already new news regarding its future. This morning the DC FanDome sparked a revolution among fans of the company, and continues to do so. With an avalanche of advances for film, television, comics and even video games, the madness has been reflected in social networks with the response that the audience is having.

Perhaps what is most talked about is the movies, especially since what will happen with the SnyderVerse is still awaiting, although Warner has ensured that it would be left aside, but that has not made the public’s desire diminish and even the famous #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement took hold in the last few hours. On the other hand, there are the new series like Peacemaker, and those that are renewing for new seasons. Watch below the new trailer for the third season finale of Titans:

Such is the case of the aforementioned Titans by Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman and Geoff Johns. According to the announcement that was made at the event, a fourth season for the show has already been confirmed and it seems that there are still no intentions to close this story. Some heroes are gone, others evolved, and there are still many to come. Although it seemed that not much was expected about this series when it was announced in 2018, the truth is that it has received very good comments.

Despite the colors and costumes, some critics have made it clear that this is not a series that pretends to be fun, but rather seeks to develop each character and their relationships in a serious way, although others point out that the presence of so many characters on stage in Sometimes it is not very helpful, because at times he loses sight of the protagonists. Featuring Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters and Joshua Orpin, the series will present its season finale on October 21.

The show goes beyond putting a group of young superheroes in front, it also explores the process each one goes through in their transition from adolescence to adulthood as they seek their place in the world as people and as heroes. In the third season they arrive in Gotham City to face threats that are new to them, but in that same place you would find quite familiar faces.

On the other hand, it has also been announced that the series Doom Patrol – 100% also managed to be renewed for a season 4. During the DC FanDome important advances of the films that are still in full production have been shown such as The Flash, by Andy Muschietti , and Black Adam, the long-awaited Dwayne Johnson film. Both advances generated a lot of excitement among viewers.