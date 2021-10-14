10/14/2021 at 2:30 AM CEST

Brazil vs Uruguay

What a window of American qualifiers Uruguay is having. After drawing nothing with Colombia in the first of the three days, they visited Argentina to be beaten and now they move to Brazil hoping that the canarinha will rotate and be more benevolent with them, since they are almost qualified for the Qatar World Cup. Players like Vinicius have shown their dissatisfaction with the shortage of minutes, while indisputable starters such as Casemiro or Militao are low for this match.

Uruguay can have some hopes of scratching something after seeing Brazil draw 0-0 in their last game against Colombia after starting this World Cup qualifying round with nine consecutive victories. The celestial ones would sign a draw without hesitation and we believe that it can be a logical quota in a match where there is pride and not much else at stake for Brazil. To installment [4.00] It is paid that Luis Suárez, Fede Valverde and company catch air to avoid a play-off that they have just one point away.

Brazil, however, is a lot of Brazil and that leaving points at home is not something that is very much the order of the day, so a simple bet on their victory with more than 2.5 goals is awarded to [2.60] being an option that many should explore in the conservative market. Tite’s team has only conceded three goals in ten games, but the losses they have can cause some friction in defense.

The quota that an old fox like Luis Suárez scores in this game seems to us the least recommendable by appearing to [3.80]. The Atlético de Madrid striker is an expert in fishing in troubled waters, although if we have to opt for someone in this scoring market, we must certainly think of a Neymar who shoots fouls and penalties and any dangerous action. The Paris Saint Germain forward is listed at [2.40].

If we let ourselves be carried away by the trend and we don’t think that Tite can try to plug in his disgruntled substitutes, there is a quota that we must follow very closely and that prays that Brazil wins; Brazil gets more corners and Uruguay receives more cards to [3.75]. The dominant matches of the Rio de Janeiro national team at home have been the usual trend except on the day of the accident in the Copa América final. We will see if Uruguay is capable of replicating Argentina, although we see it somewhat exotic.