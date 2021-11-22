While Bitcoin is still quite asleep, other market participants are taking advantage to gain some prominence. The Alien Worlds Metaverse token (TLM) is one of those that has wanted to stand out in the market, thanks to quite interesting gains.

At the time of writing, TLM is trading at $ 0.37, accumulating a 9.58% loss in the last 24 hours, rapidly retreating from a high of $ 0.46 reached yesterday. Even so, it still maintains a 44.38% gain in the last 7 days.

To put us in context, Alien Worlds is a game that takes place in an alien Metaverse, where users use NFT cards to mine Trillium (TLM) and perform missions.

Due to the explosion in popularity of the term Metaverse, after Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement to change the course of Facebook, various platform tokens that have been browsing this market have benefited greatly. And this is undoubtedly the main factor that is promoting the upward volatility of the TLM token.

However, a technical outlook and a positive fundamental base, already announced the possibility that this token would rise in price. The popularity of Play to Earn games is growing exponentially, and Alien Worlds has gained more and more traction from this bull tide.

In the weekly chart TLM vs USDT we see a good scenario, thanks to the increasingly higher lows and highs.

The candle that just closed developed with good bullish strength, developing medium-term momentum, which should still extend considerably further.

Right now the price is facing the immediate resistance to the most relevant, close to $ 0.36. If it breaks through, it could go to challenge the next resistance level, located at $ 0.75.

In the next few paragraphs we forecast what may happen in the next few days.

Weekly chart of the TLM token, native to the Alien Worlds Metaverse. Source: TradingView.

Daily chart

From the daily time frame we see how yesterday the price jumped higher with a lot of volatility, but all the gains were quickly wrapped up.

Now the rejection of high prices does not create a very good scenario. However, the buying force that we are observing today seems to want to resume the uptrend in the short term.

A support at $ 0.33 was created, and if it is maintained, then it is very likely that the price of the Metaverse Alien Worlds token will rise much more in the coming days.

In the event that support level is lost, a relevant correction will occur, but the dominant bullish force that we see to the left would quickly halt selling.

All our publications are informative in nature, so in no case should they be followed as investment advice.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related