Jason Quigley gets the chance to realize a lifelong dream of becoming a boxing world champion when he challenges WBO titleholder, Demetrius Andrade.

When a fighter decides to enter the professional ranks as a boxer, the longshot hopes of becoming a world champion likely linger in the back of their mind. Most never make it to that pinnacle, but middleweight Jason Quigley gets the chance to turn a dream into reality.

Quigley boasts a robust 19-1 record, but he’s the underdog as he challenges undefeated WBO champion Demetrius Andrade on Friday, Nov. 19. According to Wynnbet.com, the odds against Quigley being victorious are more than 6-1.

Few are picking Quigley to beat Andrade. Andrade possesses a confusing southpaw style combined with an elite boxing IQ that made him an Olympian and world champion. Quigley knows what most make of his chances, but maybe his heart and desire are game-changing factors.

“This is something that as a kid you dream of,” Quigley told FanSided. “This is probably the reasons why you start boxing and get an interest in boxing as a kid because you’ve watched your idols, you’ve watched the people that you look up to win a world championship.”

The dream of being a champion has been with Quigley for a long time, and now he has a chance of making it a reality.

Jason Quigley has the added wisdom of trainer Andy Lee in his corner when he challenges Demetrius Andrade for the WBO middleweight title

“At this stage in my career, I believe that this isn’t a dream no more,” said Quigley. “This isn’t something that you longed for that you want down the line. This is something that I deserve right now. This is something that’s happening right now. I’ve worked my a ** off to get myself into this position. “

Quigley fought well in his previous contest against Shane Mosley Jr. in May to earn a majority decision victory. Still, there’s an enormous gulf between the talents of Andrade and Mosley. Even though Andrade is by far the toughest test of Quigley’s career, he sees some flaws in Andrade’s game.

Andrade is a great champion. He’s a two to two-weight world champion, ”said Quigley of Andrade. “I think he’s definitely the best middleweight out there at the minute. Of course, he has some flaws in his game and some things that I’m going to try to exploit come fight night. But most importantly, I’m making sure that I’m coming to the ting 100 percent prepared and making sure that my game is as spot-on as I can have it. Let him worry about me more so than me worrying about him. “

Quigley has one loss on his record, which came back in 2019 against Tureano Johnson. He doesn’t make any excuses for that loss, but he has done something about it. Quigley made numerous changes in his preparation, including changing his training site and trainer. He’s now under the tutelage of former WBO middleweight champion Andy Lee.

“I changed the location of where I’m training,” said Quigley. “I was training over in Sheffield in England at the time. I’m now back closer to home in Ireland and also training with Andy Lee, which has been a massive help in my career and in my boxing. Those are two very big changes to make, and I think they’ve paid off big time. “

Andrade is from Providence, RI, less than two hours away from the SNHU Arena, where the fight will occur. Quigley plays the role of a road warrior traveling from Ireland.

Many factors are working against Quigley, but he’s trusting that his skills, desire, and heart will make all the difference in the fight. Quigley has faith in himself and believes his dreams will be realized on Nov. 19.

Demetrius Andrade vs. Jason Quigley takes place on Friday, Nov. 19, from the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. Coverage begins at 7 pm on DAZN.