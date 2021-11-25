11/25/2021 at 12:35 PM CET

Marta Otero Mayán

“When you come home at night and alone, and you are opening the door of your house and you hear footsteps behind, you fear for your sexual freedom, because you are a woman. A man fears for his wallet or for his physical integrity. ” University of Coruña, and an expert in Gender Violence, Patricia faraldo, summarizes in a simple sentence the way in which the experience of walking through the streets of the city changes depending on who you walk through. Coming home at night through a low-traffic or well-lit area, waiting for the bus at a lonely stop, catching a taxi, or even running with headphones. Daily actions for a sector of the population that, however, the other undertakes with a constant and sadly normalized sense of alertness.

Cities like A Coruña are designed, experts warn, based on the male gaze, the starting point from which public space has traditionally been ordered. Although a redesign of urban spaces, they warn, is not enough to alleviate the violent behaviors to which women are exposed, professionals from all fields insist on the need to put into practice a concept that can set the standard for the city model to which society aspires: the urban planning with a gender perspective, a new vision of the organization of cities that goes far beyond the simple improvement of public lighting and that houses a much more ambitious plan: turn the city into a friendly and livable place for a citizenry that transforms its distribution of roles every day, but which still has a lot to do.

“Urbanism with a gender perspective is not a vision that affects only women. It is a way of positioning oneself before life itself. What is done is to broaden that view with which one looks at the city”, explain the architects Maria Carreiro and Cándido López, specialists in this urban area and teachers in the A Coruña School of Architecture. The city, made for them

A new look that some municipalities have already begun to take into account in the planning of the territory, and that introduces a critical nuance on the way in which cities have been conceived up to now: Life public and economic, for them. Daily life and care, for them. A system of roles that is reflected in the places where we live and where we move, from the width of a sidewalk to the entrances to a health center. “Society has traditionally been organized from the eyes of the male, which was the one who frequented the public space. What is present in the organization of the city are the economic activities, “explains María Carreiro. By passing the sieve of the gender perspective through these spaces, these areas of facilities for the production and development of economic activity are joined other needs more traditionally associated with the female gender, such as cares and the wellness.

“Society is organized in the role productive and the role reproductive. Men and women can exercise these roles indistinctly, but, historically, women have been caring and men doing an active social life “, explains the architect. Society is changing, it is undeniable, but the consequence of years and years of The preeminence of these roles is an urbanism in which not everyone fits. Situations of daily life that are found in all neighborhoods. “We see them from the empire of car about him pedestrian. Accessibility has not been taken into account in a long time, from making safe paths to the school or better Access for health centers, “warns Carreiro. The city with a gender perspective is not a better city for women, but better for society as a whole.” It is an act of appropriation, which implies having women and the population groups more excluded. It is necessary to define the everyday necessities as a priority, “warns Cándido López.

Security, a matter of municipal management

“Urbanism A Coruña suspend from a gender perspective “, judge the architects. The pre-existing is not ideal, but adapting a city like ours to the new times is not a question of pulling and building anew, but of going designing and launching a series of concrete actions that will stitch up the neighborhoods until they have a bigger city friendly with all the necessities. The first, intermix your uses and stop segmenting the spaces based on what they are intended for. “We are used to talking about specialized estates: The residential estate of Elvina or the industrial estate of Agrela-Bens, which causes that, at certain times, the street is empty “, illustrates Cándido López.

If the uses are mixed, and the street does not reduce its activity to certain time slots, but keeps moving throughout the day, that perception of unsafety that accompanies so many women on their urban itineraries would decrease considerably. “Another question is how the city’s facilities are organized: welfare, health, educational and sports. It would be interesting to establish them in a network, that they were complementary and integrated, with different uses. Why can’t there be a piece of equipment that contains, for example, a library, a pool, a computer room, another to practice yoga? “, lists Cándido López.

The terraces, that element discussed endlessly by those in favor of allocating more public space to parking spaces may be, in this contest, an unexpected ally. “Apparently, it has nothing to do with the gender perspective, but it improves things. One: because you do not find a terrace on the sidewalk that cuts your way. And two, because if they are placed, you are not passing next to parked cars, but from places that bring some life to the street “, proposes the architect.

Another of the great social demands when talking about the insecurity of women in the streets are improvements in the public lighting. A debate in which the notable differences found in the matter between the centers of the cities, which usually have abundant and well-maintained lighting, and the neighborhoods peripherals, with poorer facilities and, above all, insufficient. The neighborhood of Os Mallos, whose neighbors place the improvement of the district’s lighting as one of their main and most urgent claims in terms of citizen security, is an example of this.

However, experts warn that it is not enough to plant the sidewalks of streetlights, but to install a conscious lighting with the idiosyncrasies of each district. “It cannot be illuminated indiscriminately. You have to study where you should place that lighting and how you have to place it. It is not something so rare, in places like Pamplona and Vitoria we find very well lit pedestrian crossings, and the rest of the street with a much more subdued and subtle light “, exemplifies Cándido López.” Each council and each neighborhood are different, “they clarify.

The city of care and the “children of the key”

From the Council they defend that, although there are no works cataloged from that perspective in the city, the criteria of this new look at spaces are taken into account in the actions that are carried out. As an example, they cite the new elevator of the Castrillon, transparent and endowed with good illumination.

Despite this, for Carreiro and López a real will is needed on the part of the administrations to build this new city on which we already have, and that goes much further than illuminating dark areas. The example is in the accesses to which will be the new Hospital, especially if one takes into account who is still in the care today: the 70% of the people who they stop working to care for dependents they remain women. “It is impossible to make a city with a gender perspective if it is not in the germ. Those who care are still them. Chuac, which is the most significant sanitary facility from an urban point of view, you can’t walk , there are not even sidewalks to get to. Non-existent gender perspective “, criticize the architects.

When talking about urban planning with a gender perspective, a term that inevitably goes hand in hand with the first comes up, and that begins to resonate more strongly than ever when talking about social needs: conciliation.

Again, the data paints the picture: for every man who leaves their job or reduces hours to take care of the children, they do it twenty women. Reconciling is a necessity, yes; but not all share the order of priorities. “Perhaps other types of centers are interesting compared to the ones we already have. Conciliation centers, so much for Small children What teenagers, a place where children can be cared for when parents are working, or for children of families single parenting or single parenting “, proposes María Carreiro.

A resource that, although it may exist in some contexts, cannot be said to be standardized far from it, and that would provide a cushion for the so-called “children of the key “, the little ones who, lacking family or support network while parents work, they spend the afternoons alone at home without supervision or attention.

“The gender perspective puts the focus on equipments they don’t have to be alone cultural or sports, but adapted to family needs. Another problem is that all the centers for the elderly that exist are designed for people very dependent. There is no place for those people who are not there to dance, but still there to play cards, “they exemplify. Schedule, in this case, they should be a helping hand, and not another reason for drowning. “They must be wide. It is easy if one has hours from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., but people who are dedicated to cleaning or does auxiliary work, It still works from 18.00 to 23.00 & rdquor ;, they highlight.

Another of the resources that already exist, but whose conception and treatment should be reviewed under these criteria, are the reception centers of women who suffer gender violence. The architects propose to make them visible and fostering the community around them, in order to give women who go through these trances the opportunity to participate in society. “They are totally hidden. In Spain they are given a treatment police instead of assistance. They should be centers with a function therapy, that involve society as caretaker Women’s. Making this visible does not give votes, so it is not invested in these issues. Investments are behind demands of the users, “they lament.