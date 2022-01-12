Everything seems to indicate that the production of the Vicente Fernández bioseries He already has a new heartthrob who will play him and no, this time it’s not about Jaime Camilbut the singer Pablo Montero, who according to statements from a source of Televisa to the magazine TVNotes, has been chosen to give life to the “Charro de Huentitán”.

As revealed by this magazine, Televisa is preparing a biographical series del “Rey” de la ranchera, it is one of his biggest projects for this 2022.

According to a person close to the production, the recordings with the protagonist have already begun and some image tests were even done with Montero, however, he clarified that the artist still cannot give any statement until the television station announces the news.

“Indeed, I can confirm it one hundred percent. Televisa was analyzing various options, but so soon Pablo Montero’s name was mentionedThey considered that it was the best option because he is an actor, a singer, and much loved by the public, and now that they have recorded some things, they realized that they were not wrong. They already did the image tests of Pablo and The resemblance he has with Don Vicente when he was young is incredible… it was the best decision, “the anonymous source told TVNotas.

According to the informant, the project is scheduled to be broadcast this year, although there is still no tentative date for its premiere on television. However, he confirmed that Juan Osorio will be in charge of the production and that the castings for the rest of the cast have already begun.

In addition to Pablo Montero, the actress was invited Iliana Fox to audition for the role of María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, better known as ‘Doña Cuquita’, wife of the famous interpreter.

When asked how Pablo Montero took this news, he assured that the singer “There is no room for joy” and that he even cried with emotion after knowing that he was chosen. As he explained, Montero’s parents were compadres of Don Vicente and Doña Cuquita and that both were the godparents of Oliver, one of Pablo’s deceased brothers.

“Pablo loved him very much and suffered his loss a lot (…) he said that he would like to do something important for him, like a special tribute, and look, he succeeded,” said the informant in an interview.

And Jaime Camil?

While Pablo Montero will be in charge of embodying Vicente Fernández in the Televisa series, the actor Jaime Camil will do it in a second production that he is already preparing Netflix together with Caracol Televisión, which began filming shortly before the death of ‘Charro de Huentitán’.

The streaming company has said that it has the authorization of the Fernández family to carry it out and thus portray the youthful years of ‘Chente’. Regarding the Televisa project, the source admitted that he does not know “if there is an arrangement with the family or if it will be an unauthorized bioseries.”

