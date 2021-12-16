12/16/2021 at 20:30 CET

If Julian Nagelsmann envisioned an ideal setting to close the first part of the season on his Bayern Munich debut, it would surely have been less productive than the setting he has now. When the Bavarians host Wolfsburg to say goodbye to 2021, the German coach will know that they have the possibility of signing their seventh victory in a row in all competitions, with the fresh air of being a solo leader and the eighth of the Champions League waiting for him just around the corner in 2022.

They come from sweet. Following the resounding 0-5 victory in Stuttgart, the Munich players have 40 points on their locker, their best numbers since the 2015/16 season (43). In addition, they are six points ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund. And against Wolfsburg he hopes to close the streak of seven consecutive wins, within which all competitions are included.

For this, Nagelsmann will not be able to count on two of his troops, Goretzka and Tolisso. The one who would be part of the team would be Marc Roca, who earned a free place in the Bavarian eleven and is showing great performance in the middle of the season.

In front, Florian Kohfeldt’s Wolfsburg are desperately seeking to get out of their slump. The crisis has already accumulated six defeats and, in the difficult appointment before the leader, they will appeal to the Christmas miracle.

POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS:

Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Hernandez, Davies; Roca, Musiala; Gnabry, Muller, Sane; Lewandowski.

Wolfsburg: Casteels; Baku, Lacroix, Bornauw, Brooks; Vranckx, Arnold; F. Nmecha, Steffen, Lukebakio; Weghorst.

Hour: 20:30.