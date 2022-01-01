01/01/2022

The curtain raises in 2022 and it does so with a Girona on a roll but at the same time diminished by casualties. The virus does not give truce in Montilivi, as it also punishes a Huesca, this afternoon’s rival, with important absences. Those of Michel, with 23 of the last 33 points at stake, they return to El Alcoraz, where a few weeks ago they won (0-1) to advance in the Cup.

Michel You will have to come up with an eleven of guarantees. The injured Pablo Moreno, Ureña, Terrats Y Sarmiento they have not traveled. Either Skull, Arnau and the top scorer, Cristhian Stuani, presumably with coronavirus. The list is completed by four boys from the subsidiary and even two juveniles: Joel Roca and Unai. The positive news is the return of Borja Garcia, injured since October.

Neither is Huesca to shoot rockets. Ratiu, Cristian Salvador, Joaquín, Escriche and Seoane are discarded, although they return Ignasi Miquel, Juan Carlos and Pulido.

Probable lineups:

Ferreiro is doubt.

HUESCA-GIRONA 6.15 PM El Alcoraz

HUESCA: Andrés Fernández, Buffarini, Pulido, Ignasi Miquel, Florian Miguel, Mosquera, Nwakali, Mikel Rico, Marc Mateu, Pitta and Gaich.

GIRONA: Juan Carlos, Valery, Santi Bueno, Bernardo, Juanpe, Jairo, Aleix Garcia, Pol Lozano, Ález Baena, Samu Saiz and Nahuel Bustos.

REFEREE: Álvaro Moreno Aragón (Andalusian).