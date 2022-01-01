01/01/2022 at 21:00 CET

Elche receives Granada this Sunday in a match conditioned by casualties due to covid, as occurs in most of those who make up the day, and in which the Elche team intends to regain the good line of results against a thrown rival and on a positive streak.

The local team, after two defeats in a row, need the three points to get away from the relegation zone, while the Granada team, which has added five consecutive days without losing, intends to extend its excellent final streak of 2021 to the first day of the new year to distance yourself a little more from danger.

Elche, after the change of coach, he has only managed to add three points out of nine possibleAlthough it has shown a more offensive image and in the last two games, played at home against Valencia and Barcelona, ​​it touched the tie until the last seconds.

The Elche coach, Francisco Rodríguez, will not be able to count, except for a last minute surprise, with several of his usual headlines, such as Iván Marcone, Lucas Boyé, the team’s top scorer, or Lucas Perez, positive for covid.

Nor will the forwards be for this same reason Pere Milla and Darío Benedetto. These absences are joined by the sanctioned Enzo Roco, while the substitute goalkeeper, Kiko Casilla, is doubtful due to an ankle injury.

Finally, the Almeria coach will be able to count on Gonzalo Verdú, high after having overcome the covid this week, and with Pedro Bigas and the Colombian Johan Mojica, recovered from their respective physical problems.

The number of casualties, especially in attack, opens the doors of ownership to Argentine Javier Pastore, who has not yet offered his best version since arriving in Elche, and his compatriot Guido Carrillo.

Despite everything, the coaching staff does not rule out the possibility of still recovering some of the players affected by covid in a game in which the fans from Elche, unhappy with the latest arbitrations, have prepared a sound and visual protest in the 12th minute.

Granada arrives in Elche with the aim of starting the new year in the same way that 2021 ended, in which he was able to link three wins and two draws in his last five LaLiga Santander games, which has placed him twelfth with 22 points.

The team led by Robert Moreno has thus settled in the quiet area of ​​the table, with seven points ahead of relegation, after beating Mallorca (4-1) and Atlético de Madrid (2-1) in a row in your two most recent engagements.

Granada comes to the game against Elche with a significant number of casualties among the injured and players who are isolated at home, after testing positive for coronavirus in the tests they underwent last Wednesday after the Christmas holidays.

They will miss the crash due to injury to the Colombian side Santiago Arias, the Portuguese central Domingos Duarte, the midfielder Ángel Montoro and the midfielder Rubén Rochina, while there are four more players who have not joined the team training because of COVID-19.

Although the club has not made their names official, the Ideal newspaper advanced that these players are the goal Aarón Escandell, Colombian striker Carlos Bacca and left-back Carlos Neva and Sergio Escudero.

While waiting for Granada itself to confirm the official list of summoned to see if any of these players recover in time to be available, coach Robert Moreno will introduce several changes in his eleven in relation to the one he lined up in the previous appointment against the Atlético de Madrid.

The winger Joaquín Marín ‘Quini’ and the French midfielder Maxime Gonalons will return, both after serving a penalty game against the colchoneros, while Víctor Díaz will also regain ownership to act as an improvised left back.

Probable lineups

Elche: Edgar Badía; Palacios, Bigas, Diego González, Mojica; Tete Morente, Gumbau, Mascarell, Fidel; Pastore and Guido Carrillo.

Grenade: Maximiano; Quini, Germán, Torrente, Víctor Díaz; Gonalons, Luis Milla, Antonio Puertas, Machís; Luis Suárez and Jorge Molina.

Referee: Cordero Vega (Cantabrian Committee).

Stadium: Martinez Valero.

Hour: 16.15 hours.