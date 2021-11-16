All Spider-Man fans are looking forward to the Spider-Man: No Road Home trailer that will arrive in a few hours, but the main reason it has attracted so much attention is that we are expected to see Tobey Maguire (The Play Teacher – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) and Andrew Garfield (To the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%) back. However, those who expect that could be disappointed after the release of the trailer. According to a well-known insider, we shouldn’t expect the two actors to show up. With all the leaks that have appeared, few doubt the “Spiderverse” anymore, but we are still far from the official confirmation that we need.

The only thing we can say for sure is that it would be a huge disappointment if Maguire and Garfield didn’t really show up. And according to the insider Daniel Richtman (one of the first to reveal that the actors are in the movie), now says we shouldn’t expect them to appear in the second trailer. The first trailer was a worldwide phenomenon, the appearance of Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%) as Doctor Octopus in the end left everyone shocked, and in less than a day it became the most watched trailer in history in its first 24 hours, a record that Avengers: Endgame had – 95% earlier. If today’s trailer doesn’t have some big surprise like that, who knows if it will exceed the views of the previous one.

For now we can only wait, and if we are lucky, Richtman will be wrong and it will show Maguire and Garfield. Here is his tweet:

Very unlikely Tobey and Andrew are going to be in the second trailer.

Very unlikely Tobey and Andrew will be in the second trailer – RPK (@ RPK_NEWS1) November 15, 2021

At the moment it is only confirmed, thanks to an interview, not only that Alfred Molina repeats the role of Doctor Octopus, but that he is the same character we saw in Spider-Man 2 in 2004. The most logical answer to this is the multiverse, a concept that was already introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was expanded in the Loki series. Last year the return of Jamie Foxx was also announced (Collateral: Wrong Place and Time – 86%, Django No Chains – 87%, Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%) as Electro, and the actor quickly confirmed it on his Instagram. Shortly after that image was removed but millions had already seen it.

The return of Molina as Doctor Octopus and Foxx as Electro were the first announcements about the Spiderverse, but with the first trailer we confirmed the rumors that Willem Dafoe (The Last Temptation of Christ – 82%, Born on July 4 – 90%, Antichrist – 70%) would return as the Green Goblin, and the official poster for the film also confirmed this by putting it in the background. As if that were not enough, other rumors point to the return of Lizard, Sand-Man and Mysterio, but of the latter, the closest thing to confirmation is found on an Empire cover where symbolic representations of the Sinister Six appeared, including Lizard and Sand. -Man.

This crossover between originally separate cinematic universes is unique in superhero cinema; the closest thing is what we will see in the future in The Flash, where the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) will connect, through the multiverse, with the universe of Tim Burton’s Batman, and we will have Michael Keaton (Birdman or ( The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) – 91%, Beetlejuice, the super ghost – 81% Hunger for Power – 83%) as Bruce Wayne / Batman.

After Spider-Man: No Road Home, the multiverse will continue to be exploited in new installments like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of madness, and we have no idea how, but Tom Hardy’s Venom (The Origin – 86%, The Dark Knight Rises – 87%, Mad Max: Fury Road – 97%) was transported at the end of Venom: carnage released, to the universe where Tom Holland’s Spider-Man exists (Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, The Impossible – 81%).

